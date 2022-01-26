KTM extends partnership with coaching association

The U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) announced it will continue its partnership with KTM North America, Inc. through 2022, along with Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. and GASGAS Motorcycles North America.

Following a record-breaking year in 2021, USMCA has certified over 300 motorcycle coaches in the dirt bike and sport bike space in 43 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, providing an incredible platform for a safer and more educated community of motorcyclists. As a founding partner of USMCA, Husqvarna Motorcycles has been a key factor in many of the organization’s milestones and they will continue providing valuable resources to assist in the ongoing development of the brand.

KTM will continue working together with USMCA as a Motorcycle Partner in 2022. Through its passion for racing development and youth activation events such as the KTM JUNIOR RACING Program, Orange Brigade Team and RC Cup initiatives, KTM will continue to push coaching to the broader riding community.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with USMCA,” said John Hinz, CEO of KTM North America, Inc. “With each one of our motorcycle brands we understand the importance of providing the next generation of riders a well-structured platform that emphasizes coaching uniformity. Not only is the USMCA creating space for new riders, but establishing the foundation and fundamentals needed for riders to enjoy a lifetime of motorcycle riding and racing.”

"We are truly grateful for KTM’s continued involvement and support as we continue to grow and expand in 2022,” said Lindsey Scheltema, executive director of the USMCA. “Their organization has been incredibly involved since inception and we look forward to connecting more riders to USMCA coaches across the country through their help of promoting the new Motorcycle Coaching app on the local level."