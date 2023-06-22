GasGas announces Moto urban cruiser e-bike at Eurobike 2023

Inspired by the iconic California beach cruiser-styled bicycles, GasGas has taken the much-loved concept and raised the bar. By adding the brand's own touches, the company says Moto is "bold, daring, beautiful and unique."

The GasGas Moto is the first bike in the urban cruiser segment to develop contemporary styling with supermoto aesthetics, according to the manufacturer.

The durable and very red steel frame creates a relaxed riding position that’s one-size-fits-all thanks to its extra-long seat bench. Supermoto-inspired 20” wheels complement the look and feel of the e-bike.

Pedal-assisted, with a rear hub motor and a 672Wh battery option, it meets all-day riding needs. A special U.S. version featuring a throttle grip will also be available for North American dealers with a maximum motor output of 750W.

GasGas says it will introduce the Moto urban cruiser at Europe’s largest bicycle show, Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany. And industry legend Troy Lee will be on hand to do a live paint session with the Moto e-bike.

The company says it will also have some Moto demo bikes to test ride.