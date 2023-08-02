GasGas unveils 16 new dirtbikes for 2024

With more red and more performance, it’s safe to say that GasGas has spiced it up with 16-new models for 2024. Every model comes equipped with the latest technology from the Spanish brand. There’s hardly a single part on the new range of bikes that haven’t been upgraded or refined, according to the company.

2024 GasGas Enduro model range (Photos: GasGas)

All 2024 models are powered by new, lighter engines, which produce more torque and high-revving power. They’re then fitted inside new frames with a slight backward tilt to lower the front sprocket, centralize the weight, and improve handling.

Enduro Models

GasGas added two new models to the enduro range – the EC 450F and EC 500F. Both big-bore bikes are suited to open and flowing trails and feature all the same components as the rest of the range, including Braktec brakes, WP suspension, and enduro-specific PANKL transmissions. The rear suspension is designed to soak up small chop and hard hits with ease, the company notes.

Enduro tech notes:

New frame

New aluminum subframe

New die-cast aluminum swingarm

New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas

WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge

WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel

New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.

New Braktec brakes – With brake disks unique to GasGas and new calipers front and rear, it’s never been easier to keep things under control in the woods.

Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GasGas, durability and comfort are guaranteed while a bigger bar pad improves safety.

New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs, which means the new GasGas bikes offer better control in all conditions.

New Throttle Body Injection with separate oil tank for 2 strokes

New electronic exhaust control 2 strokes

New engines – Centralizes mass while also being lighter, with more usable torque.

New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke engines are mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling.

Map Select Switch – Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance. For 2-strokes, there are two different engine maps.

Full line-up: EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, EC 500F

Cross-Country

GasGas introduces five cross-country bikes that are brand new from top to bottom. All five models are designed to perform in tight and wide open spaces. Built to the same high standard as its motocross and enduro bikes, the cross-country models combine essential components from the motocross and enduro ranges such as the fuel injection, larger fuel tank, and 18” rear wheels.

2024 GasGas 2-stroke cross-country bikes.

Cross-Country tech notes:

New frame – Gives improved rider feedback.

New aluminum subframe – Better ergonomics and handling.

New die-cast aluminum swingarm

New bodywork

New hour meter

WP XACT front fork with closed cartridge technology

WP XACT rear shock

New forged triple clamps

High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system

New Braktec brakes

Neken handlebars

New footrests

New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes

New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes

New engines

New, unified motor position

Map Select Switch

Full line-up: EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F, EX 450F

Motocross Models

With each motocross bike assembled using new steel frames, new aluminum subframes, and new swingarms, a combination of razor-sharp cornering and straight-line stability is further refined. And to bring our MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes up to date, both bikes fire into life with the press of a new electric start button. In addition, they’re now fueled by throttle body injection for a crisper response and improved on-track performance.

2024 GasGas MC 125 and MC 250.

Motocross tech notes:

New frame – Fames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback.

New aluminum subframe – Plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling.

New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, with just the right amount of flex.

New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas.

New hour meter – Helps keep track of service intervals.

WP XACT front fork with AER technology – Refined, adjustable by hand.

WP XACT rear shock – Shorter yet lighter and retains 300mm of travel.

New forged triple clamps – The new steering stem offers a little more flex for improved comfort.

High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system – Virtually maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance.

New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GasGas and new calipers front and rear.

Neken handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GasGas. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety, too.

New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs.

New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes – Ensures clean, crisp response and strong power throughout the rev range.

New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – A new electronic powervalve maximizes power and improves durability.

New engines – Centralizing mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power.

New, unified engine position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling.

Map Select Switch – With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike.

Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F

The 2024 motocross and cross-country models will be delivered to GasGas dealerships in August. Enduro riders will be just a little longer wait, with the new range arriving in September.