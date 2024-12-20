GasGas unveils 2025 Factory Edition motocross models

GasGas has revealed two race team replica models – the MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions. Thanks to the introduction of the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Team, both bikes are now equipped with plenty of new parts and a livery inspired by what the newly-formed Factory Racing team will run in 2025.

With the new look, both Factory Editions have a list of new technical accessories and aftermarket parts for 2025. To complement the graphics, there’s a matching Factory Seat Cover, but beyond the cosmetics, the most significant changes boost overall performance and durability. All components on the Factory Editions are designed to amplify the riding experience.

The MC 250F Factory Edition and the MC 450F Factory Edition will be available in early 2025. Photos courtesy of GasGas

The new models include the FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer, which looks the business with its blue-anodized titanium body and carbon fiber end cap. The silencer is low in weight and allows the Factory Edition motors to breathe easily for a noticeable increase in power throughout the rev range. Also featured are BREMBO brakes and clutch systems, and Factory Racing wheelsets. GasGas opted for black anodized, CNC-machined hubs, which together with the black EXCEL rims, provide a perfect contrast against the vibrant red bodywork. Finally, PROTAPER handlebars have a specific bend for maximum comfort and they’re complete with a matching bar pad.

The Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor were so popular last year and they make a return on the Factory Edition bikes for 2025. To take advantage of multiple engine maps and suspension set-up suggestions to suit all kinds of racetracks, and to see the fastest line around any circuit, riders can download the GASGAS+ app and pair their smartphone to their dirt bike.

Highlights:

Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor allows for motor customization and provides analysis of every track session

Map Select Switch allows for a mellow or aggressive map to be engaged and features buttons to activate the Quickshifter, Traction Control and Launch Control

Factory Racing wheelset

CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options

Titanium FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer

DUNLOP GEOMAX MX34 tires

WP Factory Start Device

Semi-floating Front Brake Disc

Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard

Factory Skid Plate

Black PROTAPER aluminum handlebars and bar pad

Soft, gray, ODI grips

BREMBO brake and clutch systems

Golden chain

Black rear sprocket

Number 51 (Justin Barcia) decals included with every 450 model

With the exciting Rockstar Energy partnership for 2025, the Factory Edition models help to underline GasGas’ commitment to racing at an elite level. The newly-formed Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing team will contest the full SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, which includes AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SMX Finals.

Both the MC 250F Factory Edition and the MC 450F Factory Edition will be available in early 2025.