GasGas goes to asphalt with Moto3 racing team for 2021

Taking another historic step forward, GasGas is expanding its global racing program for 2021 and going road racing for the first time ever. From trial to enduro and rally, to MXGP and U.S. Supercross, and now top-flight international road racing, GasGas will be starting a thrilling and historic new project as the brand teams up with Jorge Martinez and his Aspar Moto3 squad for its official entry into the 2021 FIM Moto3 World Championship. Official team riders are Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara.

A computer-generated image of the GasGas RC 250.

Here’s more from the press release.

So why Moto3, why Aspar and why now? Well, timing, as they say, is everything! We believe now is the right time for us to broaden our horizons and put ourselves out there, onto the asphalt. Moto3 has a youthful energy about it, which fits perfectly with GasGas and partnering with Aspar team, well, what better way is there to arrive in Moto3? We’re a brand with a proud Spanish heritage, they’re a successful Spanish team, which will have Spanish riders competing against the world’s best. It’s a perfect fit.

With Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara competing on their RC 250 GP machines (that’s a computer generated image of our concept bike with this article) we’re excited to see what our two young guns can do as they sink their teeth into the 2021 Moto3 championship. Fully focused on success, we’ll also be making sure our riders have plenty of fun away from the races, staying active and experiencing what it’s like to GET ON THE GAS! on our offroad bikes!

Hubert Trunkenpolz – CMO KTM AG:

“GasGas are a legendary brand that is built on a passion for competition, with a proud Spanish personality that is daring and vibrant. GasGas today also stand for high-performance, allowing riders to enjoy joining the action with the best machinery. Considering all of these points, it is absolutely fitting that GasGas look to the Moto3 World Championship as an exciting new series in which to go racing and also in which to promote the brand, outside of the off-road disciplines it is well known for. This is an exciting, and fitting, new chapter for GasGas motorcycles.”

Pit Beirer, GasGas Motorsports Director: “We’re really excited to introduce GasGas motorcycles into international road racing and firmly believe it will both strengthen the brand and open it up to a worldwide audience. There is also no better place than the Moto3 World Championship, as the category represents the first step on the MotoGP ladder — it’s the perfect proving ground when it comes to selecting and nurturing new rider talent. With the extremely successful Aspar team managing the brand’s arrival, we’re really looking forward to seeing our distinctive GasGas bikes out on track at the first race of the 2021 season.”

Jorge Martinez – Aspar team manager: “To carry the GasGas name into the Moto3 World Championship is a very important moment, both for myself personally and for this team. As a proud Spanish team, to be the first to work with a brand with such strong Spanish roots, to take it into the highest level of international road racing, is very, very special. 2021 is looking to be an extremely exciting season for us! Of course, we hope to continue the exceptional run of form we have enjoyed during the 2020 season and together with our two strong riders, Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara, we are focused on immediately fighting for podiums and taking the GasGas brand onto the world stage.”