KTM reveals stops on 2022 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

KTM North America, Inc. has announced details for the 2022 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, giving U.S. consumers a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with KTM’s versatile lineup of 2022 Street models. Kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 26 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California, the 2022 schedule will once again make stops at some of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

Riding on the nation’s best roads, participants of the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour program will experience KTM’s pure performance on pre-planned routes that navigate through some great riding areas, thanks to a partnership with participating KTM dealers across the nation. Come explore KTM’s all-new Adventure lineup, including heavy-hitters like the ultimate high-performance KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and the all-terrain powerhouse KTM 1290 Super Adventure R. Beginning this April, riders can also enjoy the pure race-inspired performance of the new KTM RC 390.

MONTH DATE LOCATION REGION ADDRESS FEB 26 KTM North America, Inc. Murrieta, CA 38429 Innovation CourtMurrieta, CA 92563 MAR 10 – 11 Volusia Speedway De Leon Springs, FL 1500 FL-40De Leon Springs, FL 32130 MAR 20 Motion Pro Loomis, CA 3171 Swetzer RdLoomis, CA 95650 MAR 20 GoPro Motorplex Charlotte, NC 130 Motorplex Dr.Mooresville, NC 28115 MAR 26 TBC West Palm Beach, FL TBA MAR 26 Skywood Trading Post & Deli Woodside, CA 17287 Skyline BlvdWoodside, CA 94062 APR 8 – 10 Circuit of the America’s Austin, TX 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. Austin, TX 78617 APR 30 PGP Motorsports Park Seattle, WA 31003 144th Ave SEKent, WA 98042 MAY 1 United Karting Baltimore, MD 7206 Ridge RdHanover, MD 21076 MAY 14 Bandimere Speedway Morrison, CO 3051 S Rooney RdMorrison, CO 80465 MAY 14 Portland International Speedway Portland, OR 1940 N Victory BlvdPortland, OR 97217 JUN 4 – 5 Crane Hot Springs Burns, OR 59315 OR-78Burns, OR 97720 JUN 7 – 11 Americade Motorcycle Rally Lake George, NY TBA JUN 23 – 26 Touratech Rally West Plain, WA TBA JUL 22 – 24 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH 7721 Steam Corners RdLexington, OH 44904 AUG 16 – 21 North Haverhill Fairgrounds North Haverhill, NH 1299 Dartmouth College HWYNorth Haverhill, NH 03774 SEPT 16 – 18 KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally Tamarack, ID TBA OCT 7 – 9 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL 6040 Barber Motorsports ParkwayBirmingham, AL 35094 OCT 8 Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ 20000 S Maricopa RdChandler, AZ 85226 NOV 4 TBC Orange County, CA TBA

2022 KTM RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO MODELS

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R/S

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO

KTM 890 DUKE R

KTM 890 DUKE

KTM 390 DUKE

KTM 690 ENDURO R / SMC R

KTM 390 ADVENTURE (at select demos)

KTM RC 390 (starting in April)

KTM 200 DUKE

KTM 350/500 EXC-F* (at select demos)

Participants will also receive a Ride Orange VIP Card voucher (valued up to $500 MSRP), redeemable on KTM PowerParts, KTM PowerWear and/or KTM SpareParts at an authorized KTM dealer with the purchase of a new KTM Street model.

In order to participate in the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, you must be 25 years or older for 690 cc and up, and 21-years-old or above for 500cc and under. Participants 21 to 24-years-old can only ride motorcycles 500 cc and under. Experienced riders only (no beginners). All riders must show a government issued Photo ID with motorcycle endorsement. Demos are on a first-come first-served basis and registration will take place on-site the morning of the event.