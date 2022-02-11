Home > News > Dealers > KTM reveals stops on 2022 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

KTM reveals stops on 2022 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

By: Dave McMahon February 11, 2022

KTM North America, Inc. has announced details for the 2022 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, giving U.S. consumers a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with KTM’s versatile lineup of 2022 Street models. Kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 26 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California, the 2022 schedule will once again make stops at some of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

Riding on the nation’s best roads, participants of the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour program will experience KTM’s pure performance on pre-planned routes that navigate through some great riding areas, thanks to a partnership with participating KTM dealers across the nation. Come explore KTM’s all-new Adventure lineup, including heavy-hitters like the ultimate high-performance KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and the all-terrain powerhouse KTM 1290 Super Adventure R. Beginning this April, riders can also enjoy the pure race-inspired performance of the new KTM RC 390.

MONTHDATELOCATIONREGIONADDRESS
FEB26KTM North America, Inc.Murrieta, CA38429 Innovation CourtMurrieta, CA 92563
MAR10 – 11Volusia SpeedwayDe Leon Springs, FL1500 FL-40De Leon Springs, FL 32130
MAR20Motion ProLoomis, CA3171 Swetzer RdLoomis, CA 95650
MAR20GoPro MotorplexCharlotte, NC130 Motorplex Dr.Mooresville, NC 28115
MAR26TBCWest Palm Beach, FLTBA
MAR26 Skywood Trading Post & DeliWoodside, CA17287 Skyline BlvdWoodside, CA 94062
APR8 – 10 Circuit of the America’sAustin, TX9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. Austin, TX 78617
APR30PGP Motorsports ParkSeattle, WA31003 144th Ave SEKent, WA 98042
MAY1United KartingBaltimore, MD7206 Ridge RdHanover, MD 21076
MAY 14Bandimere SpeedwayMorrison, CO3051 S Rooney RdMorrison, CO 80465
MAY14Portland International SpeedwayPortland, OR1940 N Victory BlvdPortland, OR 97217
JUN4 – 5Crane Hot SpringsBurns, OR59315 OR-78Burns, OR 97720
JUN7 – 11Americade Motorcycle RallyLake George, NYTBA
JUN23 – 26Touratech Rally WestPlain, WATBA
JUL22 – 24Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseLexington, OH7721 Steam Corners RdLexington, OH 44904
AUG16 – 21North Haverhill FairgroundsNorth Haverhill, NH1299 Dartmouth College HWYNorth Haverhill, NH 03774
SEPT16 – 18KTM ADVENTURE Rider RallyTamarack, IDTBA
OCT7 – 9Barber Motorsports ParkBirmingham, AL6040 Barber Motorsports ParkwayBirmingham, AL 35094
OCT8Wild Horse PassChandler, AZ20000 S Maricopa RdChandler, AZ 85226
NOV4TBCOrange County, CATBA

2022 KTM RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO MODELS

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R/S

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO

KTM 890 DUKE R

KTM 890 DUKE

KTM 390 DUKE

KTM 690 ENDURO R / SMC R

Advertisement

KTM 390 ADVENTURE (at select demos)

KTM RC 390 (starting in April)

KTM 200 DUKE

KTM 350/500 EXC-F* (at select demos)

Participants will also receive a Ride Orange VIP Card voucher (valued up to $500 MSRP), redeemable on KTM PowerParts, KTM PowerWear and/or KTM SpareParts at an authorized KTM dealer with the purchase of a new KTM Street model.

In order to participate in the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, you must be 25 years or older for 690 cc and up, and 21-years-old or above for 500cc and under. Participants 21 to 24-years-old can only ride motorcycles 500 cc and under. Experienced riders only (no beginners). All riders must show a government issued Photo ID with motorcycle endorsement. Demos are on a first-come first-served basis and registration will take place on-site the morning of the event.

Copyright © 2022 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy