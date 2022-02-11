KTM reveals stops on 2022 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

KTM North America, Inc. has announced details for the 2022 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, giving U.S. consumers a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with KTM’s versatile lineup of 2022 Street models. Kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 26 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California, the 2022 schedule will once again make stops at some of the largest motorcycle events in the country.
Riding on the nation’s best roads, participants of the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour program will experience KTM’s pure performance on pre-planned routes that navigate through some great riding areas, thanks to a partnership with participating KTM dealers across the nation. Come explore KTM’s all-new Adventure lineup, including heavy-hitters like the ultimate high-performance KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and the all-terrain powerhouse KTM 1290 Super Adventure R. Beginning this April, riders can also enjoy the pure race-inspired performance of the new KTM RC 390.
|MONTH
|DATE
|LOCATION
|REGION
|ADDRESS
|FEB
|26
|KTM North America, Inc.
|Murrieta, CA
|38429 Innovation CourtMurrieta, CA 92563
|MAR
|10 – 11
|Volusia Speedway
|De Leon Springs, FL
|1500 FL-40De Leon Springs, FL 32130
|MAR
|20
|Motion Pro
|Loomis, CA
|3171 Swetzer RdLoomis, CA 95650
|MAR
|20
|GoPro Motorplex
|Charlotte, NC
|130 Motorplex Dr.Mooresville, NC 28115
|MAR
|26
|TBC
|West Palm Beach, FL
|TBA
|MAR
|26
|Skywood Trading Post & Deli
|Woodside, CA
|17287 Skyline BlvdWoodside, CA 94062
|APR
|8 – 10
|Circuit of the America’s
|Austin, TX
|9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. Austin, TX 78617
|APR
|30
|PGP Motorsports Park
|Seattle, WA
|31003 144th Ave SEKent, WA 98042
|MAY
|1
|United Karting
|Baltimore, MD
|7206 Ridge RdHanover, MD 21076
|MAY
|14
|Bandimere Speedway
|Morrison, CO
|3051 S Rooney RdMorrison, CO 80465
|MAY
|14
|Portland International Speedway
|Portland, OR
|1940 N Victory BlvdPortland, OR 97217
|JUN
|4 – 5
|Crane Hot Springs
|Burns, OR
|59315 OR-78Burns, OR 97720
|JUN
|7 – 11
|Americade Motorcycle Rally
|Lake George, NY
|TBA
|JUN
|23 – 26
|Touratech Rally West
|Plain, WA
|TBA
|JUL
|22 – 24
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Lexington, OH
|7721 Steam Corners RdLexington, OH 44904
|AUG
|16 – 21
|North Haverhill Fairgrounds
|North Haverhill, NH
|1299 Dartmouth College HWYNorth Haverhill, NH 03774
|SEPT
|16 – 18
|KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally
|Tamarack, ID
|TBA
|OCT
|7 – 9
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|6040 Barber Motorsports ParkwayBirmingham, AL 35094
|OCT
|8
|Wild Horse Pass
|Chandler, AZ
|20000 S Maricopa RdChandler, AZ 85226
|NOV
|4
|TBC
|Orange County, CA
|TBA
2022 KTM RIDE ORANGE STREET DEMO MODELS
KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R/S
KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO
KTM 890 DUKE R
KTM 890 DUKE
KTM 390 DUKE
KTM 690 ENDURO R / SMC R
KTM 390 ADVENTURE (at select demos)
KTM RC 390 (starting in April)
KTM 200 DUKE
KTM 350/500 EXC-F* (at select demos)
Participants will also receive a Ride Orange VIP Card voucher (valued up to $500 MSRP), redeemable on KTM PowerParts, KTM PowerWear and/or KTM SpareParts at an authorized KTM dealer with the purchase of a new KTM Street model.
In order to participate in the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour, you must be 25 years or older for 690 cc and up, and 21-years-old or above for 500cc and under. Participants 21 to 24-years-old can only ride motorcycles 500 cc and under. Experienced riders only (no beginners). All riders must show a government issued Photo ID with motorcycle endorsement. Demos are on a first-come first-served basis and registration will take place on-site the morning of the event.