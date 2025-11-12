DealersHusqvarnaKTMLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

KTM revives Orange Brigade Dealer Support Program for 2026 season

The StaffNovember 12, 2025

KTM North America has announced the return of its KTM Orange Brigade Dealer Support Program for the 2026 race season, reaffirming the company’s commitment to connecting riders of all ages and experience levels with their local authorized KTM dealers for racing support and exclusive team benefits.

KTM’s dealer-based initiative strengthens its grassroots-to-pro racing connection across its brands. (Photo: KTM USA)

Husqvarna and GASGAS riders will also benefit from similar initiatives through the Team Husqvarna and GASGAS Mob Dealer Support programs, both of which are returning for 2026.

Reintroduced last year ahead of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the Orange Brigade program has a long-standing legacy in amateur racing. The refreshed 2026 version expands its reach across all racing levels, from factory efforts to amateur elite, select, and dealer-supported riders, offering a more structured pathway for developing talent and strengthening relationships between racers and dealers.

At the core of the program is KTM’s Ready To Race Rewards initiative, which leverages the KTM Cash Contingency platform to reward local racing participation and generate grassroots exposure. Dealer-supported riders will also gain visibility through KTM’s national marketing efforts, including features on the Orange Brigade and KTM USA social media channels.

Additional rider benefits include:

  • Discounts on motorcycles and PG&A
  • A custom Orange Brigade team hat and sticker kit
  • Up to $500 in Ready To Race Rewards applied to KTM Cash Contingency accounts ($500 for full-size bikes or $250 for minibikes)
  • Optional team graphics kits available through approved KTM-licensed graphics partners

KTM encourages interested racers and families to contact their local KTM dealer for details on joining the Orange Brigade and participating in the 2026 program.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffNovember 12, 2025

Related Articles

Elias Ishoel announces retirement from Snowcross

Snocross star Elias Ishoel announces shock retirement at Hay Days

September 18, 2025
Rainey's Ride to the Races

Rainey’s Ride to the Races raises $142,000 for rider safety

September 11, 2025
Ducati wins sixth straight title

Ducati continues dominance at MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship

September 9, 2025
MotoAmerica Superbike Cup

MotoAmerica Stock 1000 riders to join Superbike grid in 2026

August 28, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.