KTM North America has announced the return of its KTM Orange Brigade Dealer Support Program for the 2026 race season, reaffirming the company’s commitment to connecting riders of all ages and experience levels with their local authorized KTM dealers for racing support and exclusive team benefits.

KTM’s dealer-based initiative strengthens its grassroots-to-pro racing connection across its brands. (Photo: KTM USA)

Husqvarna and GASGAS riders will also benefit from similar initiatives through the Team Husqvarna and GASGAS Mob Dealer Support programs, both of which are returning for 2026.

Reintroduced last year ahead of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the Orange Brigade program has a long-standing legacy in amateur racing. The refreshed 2026 version expands its reach across all racing levels, from factory efforts to amateur elite, select, and dealer-supported riders, offering a more structured pathway for developing talent and strengthening relationships between racers and dealers.

At the core of the program is KTM’s Ready To Race Rewards initiative, which leverages the KTM Cash Contingency platform to reward local racing participation and generate grassroots exposure. Dealer-supported riders will also gain visibility through KTM’s national marketing efforts, including features on the Orange Brigade and KTM USA social media channels.

Additional rider benefits include:

Discounts on motorcycles and PG&A

A custom Orange Brigade team hat and sticker kit

Up to $500 in Ready To Race Rewards applied to KTM Cash Contingency accounts ($500 for full-size bikes or $250 for minibikes)

Optional team graphics kits available through approved KTM-licensed graphics partners

KTM encourages interested racers and families to contact their local KTM dealer for details on joining the Orange Brigade and participating in the 2026 program.