KTM AG has officially resumed full production operations at its Mattighofen and Munderfing facilities in Austria, marking a significant milestone for the manufacturer after a challenging start to the year. The restart comes just in time for the launch of KTM’s highly anticipated 2026 off-road lineup, underscoring the company’s refocusing on quality, global delivery, and dealer support.

As of July 28, all four production lines are operating on a full-time, five-day schedule, with no summer shutdown planned. The return to full capacity involves around 1,000 employees and reflects KTM’s ability to reactivate supply chains and meet global demand across its core brands — KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS.

Production is prioritizing the off-road range, including the latest motocross and enduro competition models, as well as the new LC4 platform. This includes the KTM 690 ENDURO R and SMC R, as well as the Husqvarna 701 Enduro and Supermoto models.

KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister credited the company’s workforce and dealer network for their support during the ramp-up:

“The restart of production gives us the stability we need to focus fully on quality, customer proximity, and further development. Special thanks go to our employees for their dedication, flexibility, and team spirit throughout one of the most challenging phases.” — KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister

U.S. Dealers: Full production and model updates

KTM’s restart signals good news for U.S. dealers who have been waiting for consistent inventory levels and product flow. The company emphasized that global delivery capabilities are fully restored, and dealer support is being strengthened through a new Dealer Excellence Center — a centralized hub designed to provide structured assistance and improve customer satisfaction.

Recruitment efforts are also ramping up in Austria, with new hires sought in IT, finance, marketing, and production roles to support long-term growth and innovation.

2026 Off-road lineup launch timeline

Coinciding with the production restart, KTM has unveiled the official release timeline for its 2026 off-road models. Designed with input from factory racing programs, the new models prioritize class-leading performance, rider adjustability, and seamless tech integration.

KTM announced rollout dates for several MY26 bikes, with motocross and mini motos being released first. (Photo: KTM AG)

2026 Offroad rollout dates:

Motocross and Mini Motocross: July 30

July 30 Cross Country: July 31

July 31 Enduro: August 5

Each segment will be revealed on its respective date via the KTM Offroad Launchpad, which will host full specs, imagery, and technical details as they’re released.

The 2026 range introduces enhancements in chassis design, electronics, and connectivity, targeting both serious racers and weekend warriors. KTM says the new generation represents its most advanced off-road bikes yet.

Ahead for KTM

As production stabilizes and new models hit the market, KTM is making a clear statement: it’s back at full throttle. For U.S. dealers, this means improved availability, renewed marketing momentum, and access to the latest technology in the off-road segment.

PIERER Mobility posts H1 2025 Results:

PIERER Mobility AG, KTM’s parent company, recently reported preliminary results for the first half of 2025, signaling a return to financial health following the successful restructuring of KTM AG and two subsidiaries. Despite a sharp year-over-year revenue drop of nearly 58% to €425 million, the company posted strong profitability metrics due to a €1.19 billion restructuring gain.

As KTM AG resumes full production, its parent company, Pierer Mobility, has released mostly positive results for the first half of 2025. (Photo: KTM AG)

Sales rebounding

The group sold 50,334 motorcycles wholesale in H1 2025, down from 115,145 units in the same period a year ago. Including contributions from its Indian partner Bajaj Auto, total motorcycle sales reached 85,284 units. While this represents a 42% decline year-over-year, retail demand remained robust, with over 100,000 motorcycles sold to end customers — beating expectations and significantly reducing inventory levels.

Sales in India, supported by Bajaj Auto, increased by more than 8% compared to H1 2024, underscoring the brand’s continued strength in key global markets.

KTM North America’s headquarters in California. (Staff photo)

Profitability surges

Total equity turned positive at €533 million as of June 30, 2025, with the equity ratio reaching 27%. Net debt was slashed by over half to €756 million, compared to €1.64 billion at the end of 2024.

Workforce

The group had 4,303 employees as of June 30, representing a nearly 29% decrease from the previous year. Investments in H1 dropped by 75% to €35 million.

Outlook

Despite reduced production and disruptions related to restructuring, PIERER Mobility remains confident in its global positioning. The company attributes its positive turnaround to streamlined operations and strong retail performance. Its full half-year report will be published on August 28, 2025.