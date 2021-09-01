KTM unveils new bike available March 2022

KTM North America has announced that the highly anticipated an all-new bike that’s “ready to roll out of pit lane and onto the starting grid in 2022.”

The KTM RC 390 has been a staple Supersport model in the KTM range since 2014, filling the sport bike gap in KTM’s lineup for a number of years. Now boasting Grand Prix-inspired design, a true race-derived chassis and high-end electronics previously unseen in the small displacement Supersport segment, the new generation RC 390 charges out of pitlane with real-world and race-winning intentions.

According to the announcement, the most immediately obvious update across the board is the Grand Prix-inspired styling, which sees almost every panel being redesigned, boasting race-inspired lines and two new color ways that clearly define the sporty character of this motorcycle.

The redesign has been purposely done to not only give the RC 390 a striking visual presence but to optimize aerodynamics due to its now higher top speeds, thanks in part to a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) design process. This new design has also optimized wind and weather protection, with enhanced heat management by using a combination of inner and outer body panels to direct airflow away from the rider.

The rear bodywork has been reduced as much as possible for a more aggressive profile, but also to show off as much of the redesigned steel trellis subframe as possible.

As a true sport bike, special care has been taken in improving overall ergonomics. The knee area is now ergonomically developed to allow for easier, more fluid rider movement—being as narrow as possible with the largest possible contact area.

An all-new two-part cockpit and windscreen holder makes use of a cast aluminum upper area and a lower composite part that secures the headlight, while a larger 3.6 gallon (13.7 liter) fuel tank has been added for improved day-to-day riding comfort and fuel range.

The new bodywork is easily removable, with a reduced number of screws being used as well as a redesigned mounting system. This makes swapping out the street-legal bodywork for race-ready panels more practical. However, the most notable updates to the KTM RC 390 can be found underneath the new bodywork.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 was developed with a focus on weight saving, particularly throughout the chassis. An all-new wheel design accounts for 7.5 lbs (3.4 kg) of unsprung weight saving over the previous generation, while the new ByBre braking system saves an impressive 2.11 lbs (960 g). The frame, too, has undergone the knife with a massive 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) of savings.

The suspension has also undergone a major refresh, with adjustable open cartridge WP APEX upside-down front forks, featuring 30 clicks of compression adjustment on the left and 30 clicks for rebound on the right.

The class-topping KTM RC 390 is fitted with a WP APEX rear shock absorber, which offers pre-load adjustment and five clicks of rebound settings.

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection. For 2022, it delivers more torque compared to previous models thanks to a new airbox design. New engine mapping can also be thanked for the increased torque and overall rideability.

From an electronic standpoint, the new generation KTM RC 390 sets the benchmark for the small displacement Supersport segment with a selection of rider aids typically available only on bigger motorcycles. These features include namely SUPERMOTO ABS, Lean-Angle Sensitive Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC, as well as the optional Quickshifter+.

KTM MY RIDE can now also be added to the KTM RC 390 through the new TFT color display, which allows riders to access important information at a glance, with the added flexibility of being able to tailor the display to show exactly what data they want to see. The display also automatically adapts its brightness to ambient light.

As a package, the 2022 KTM RC 390 promises to bring more READY TO RACE into the realm of Supersport with real, race-bred ability and technology to match.

The new generation KTM RC 390 will be available in dealers beginning March 2022.