KTM announces 2022 450 SMR

KTM North America has announced details for the 2022 KTM 450 SMR.

According to the announcement, the KTM 450 SMR is the definitive Supermoto machine for hunting the checkered flag or shaving seconds off a rider’s lap time.

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR delivers KTM’s swift and powerful punch in the Supermoto world. A segment-benchmark for handling and power, the new machine gets even closer to the KTM racing family thanks to its special orange frame, blue seat and racing graphics.

The championship-winning engine from KTM’s motocross and supercross machines has been adjusted and modified for optimum Supermoto use. The motor weighs just 59.5 lbs, but growls with torque and bites hard with on-demand horsepower. The power curve is fully exploited by the Pankl Racing System’s five-speed gearbox that benefits from a sensor that permits specific engine maps for each gear. A 44mm Keihin throttle body is key to the instantaneous, yet confidence-inspiring, throttle response coaxed from the KTM 450 SMR’s powerplant.

Handling is delivered by the chromium molybdenum steel frame – fabricated by robotic laser welding for the utmost precision and quality – and the meld of perfect torsion and flex characteristics. The 16mm offset geometry brings a natural and attack-ready character through the CNC-machined triple clamps with a three-way adjustable handlebar.

Supermoto is all about living on the limits of traction. To make the most of this thrilling ride, KTM has equipped the bike with a long list of premium parts, including a WP XACT suspension front and rear that helps the 2022 KTM 450 SMR both stick and slide as the forces of physics drive through the Supermoto 16.5/17 ALPINA light, spoked tubeless wheels and Bridgestone racing slick tires. Braking performance is achieved with a premium Brembo four-piston radial caliper and master cylinder setup with 310mm disc on the front and a 220mm disc on the rear.

For 2022, the KTM 450 SMR introduces a frame finished in racing orange coating, new blue seat cover and fresh colors in the graphics to further reinforce its close proximity to the race-winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars.

2022 KTM 450 SMR – HIGHLIGHTS

- Ultra-light chromoly steel frame with new finishing coated in racing orange

- Upgraded aesthetics with racing graphics and factory blue seat

- Advanced four-stroke 450 cc powerplant

- WP Suspension XACT AER 48 mm forks and XACT rear shock

- PANKL Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox and SUTER anti-hopper clutch

- Brembo 4-piston radial caliper, 310 mm floating front disc and 220 mm rear

- Supermoto 16.5/17 ALPINA light wheels and Bridgestone racing slick tires

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR will be available at authorized KTM dealers from October 2021 onwards.

