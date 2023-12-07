Progressive Motorsports and Sportline Power Products to merge New York dealerships

Progressive Motorsports of Hudson Falls, New York, and Sportline Power Products in Queensbury, New York have agreed in principle to combine their respective dealerships into a single operating entity, Powersports Business has learned.

Possessing many of the best powersports brands in the industry, the new company says it will provide customers with a complete line of products from Polaris, BRP, CFMoto, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha in a single location. As important, the collective management experience and employee talent of the combination will provide customers with an exceptional service and retail experience.

Karen LaRose, dealer principal of Progressive Motorsports, believes the newly combined business will provide increased opportunities for employees, customers, and suppliers. ”While we are still working through all the details with the manufacturers, they have expressed enthusiasm for the combination and what it can mean for both employees and customers.”

Over the next several months, the team will settle the final details of the arrangement and gain approval from the respective manufacturers. The new business will operate its retail and service operations in the current Sportline facility located on East Quaker Service Rd in Queensbury, New York. The combination will operate under a new name not associated with either the Sportline or Progressive names. Additional details will be forthcoming, with the combination expected to be operational by Q2 2024.

Glenn Kelsey, owner of Sportline, voiced excitement for the merger. “Over the past decade, we have seen dramatic changes in the products that we sell and how we retail and service those products. We believe this new business will connect industry-leading manufacturers with an experienced management, and employee team that will excel in the current marketplace and will be well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities.”