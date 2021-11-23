OPE dealer acquires two powersports locations

C&B Operations, LLC, a family-owned business that operates 37 John Deere dealerships in South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming, Iowa and Idaho, has announced the acquisition of Okoboji Indian and Okoboji Motorsports in Spirit Lake, Iowa, through a new division called C&B Powersports, LLC.

Okoboji Motorsports offered Polaris off-road vehicles, Polaris snowmobiles, Slingshot, and Genuine Scooters. Okoboji Indian exclusively offers the entire lineup of Indian Motorcycles.

C&B Powersports will continue to offer all these products and will add John Deere compact tractors, lawn mowers, ZTrak mowers (zero-turn mowers), Gator UTVs, compact tractors and utility tractors.

According to the announcement, with the acquisition, Okoboji Motorsports and Okoboji Indian will undergo a name change in 2022 to be C&B Powersports. The new name reflects the mission of C&B which is to exceed customers’ expectations by providing the highest quality products, parts, accessories and customer support; to create an environment that provides employees the opportunity to grow and contribute to the long-term success of the business; and to continually focus on sound business management to ensure a continued presence in rural America for customers and communities in which they live.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Polaris and Indian as we continue to bring brands with the highest levels of quality to our customers. We also believe that bringing John Deere Turf and Utility products to the Spirit Lake area demonstrates C&B’s commitment to that strategy. Please come and check out the store,” said C&B’s chairman and CEO Peter Burwell in the announcement.