Sled Fest a legit snowmobiling party at dealership

As snowmobile open house blowouts go, there might not be a better one than the one coming up at Fox Powersports in Michigan. As part of their sponsorship for the local TV morning show, Fox received A1 VIP coverage thanks to a home run interview by Stephanie Falkiewicz at the shop. When the local TV show comes calling for sponsorship, this is why you do it. If the reporter from the TV station is a sledhead, even better.

Fox Powersports in Wyoming, Michigan, is gearing up for its 8th Annual Sled Fest. It’s the dealership’s biggest sale event of the year. The open house runs Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and reps will also be on hand.

Free pig roast on Friday until it’s gone, $2 beers and tons of giveaways.

The dealership also touts up to 80% off non-current apparel, parts and accessories.

Check out a local video preview here: