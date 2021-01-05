Supercross and Pro Motorcross to be featured on Peacock in 2021

In an era where everyone is “cutting the cord,” NBC’s Peacock streaming service is adding another sport to its entertainment roster.

On Jan. 4, NBC Sports and Peacock announced it will offer the off-road motorcycle racing community extensive live and commercial-free Supercross and Pro Motocross coverage on Peacock Premium. Beginning with the start of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season on Jan. 16, NBC Sports’ exclusive streaming coverage will move from NBC Sports Gold’s “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass,” “Supercross Pass” and “Pro Motocross Pass” to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages included on Peacock Premium will serve as a one-stop shop for all Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship fans. Peacock Premium will offer comprehensive live coverage and on-demand replays of their respective 2021 seasons, including Supercross qualifiers and races, and Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s.

Supercross and Pro Motocross streaming coverage on Peacock will complement robust linear coverage in 2021 of both series as part of NBC Sports’ ‘Home of Motorsports’ programming.