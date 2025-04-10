BRP continues its marine business dump with sale of Alumacraft

BRP announced on April 1 that it has entered into a final agreement to sell its Alumacraft assets to Bryton Marine Group, a family-owned company with operations in Washington and British Columbia.

Following the sale of Telwater to Yamaha Motor Co., BRP continues to sell off its marine business division, this time letting go of its fishing boat venture Alumacraft. (Photo: BRP)

BRP is remaining consistent with its plans to sell off its marine businesses and strictly focus on its core powersports activities, and enhancing its position for long-term success.

The sale of Alumacraft comes on the heels of BRP’s agreement to sell its Australian-based boat business Telwater to Yamaha Motor Australia, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co.

“I am proud of the strong foundation we have built over the years for this iconic brand, and happy to have found the right buyer for Alumacraft,” says José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP.

“The family-owned Bryton Marine Group has been in business for decades and we believe that their core values and culture will enable Alumacraft employees to unlock the full potential of the business,”

Bryton Marine Group is a diversified group of marine manufacturers specializing in aluminum boats ranging from 17 feet to 150 feet. Their brands serve commercial, government, recreational sportfishing and adventure boat markets in North America.

The company says it saw an opportunity to complement its existing roster of boat brands and continue its purpose to enrich local and maritime communities for future generations with market-focused products.

“We are thrilled to acquire the Alumacraft marine business from BRP. This expansion of our North American boat-building brand footprint supports our growth and long-term ownership objectives,” says Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group. “We look forward to welcoming to the Bryton family Alumacraft’s talented employees and loyal dealers.”

No financial details were provided, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of BRP’s first quarter. During this period, BRP and Bryton Marine Group say they will work in collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all parties involved.