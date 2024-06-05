Honda unveils 2025 Grom

Honda‘s 2025 model year and fourth generation Grom offers a fresh look. Popular in part for its customization potential, the Grom can be customized via a full range of new Honda Accessories, including storage and style upgrades. The 2025 Grom models include the Grom ABS, Grom SP, and Grom.

For the 2025 model year, the Grom receives refreshed styling with all new bodywork and an available host of new, innovative accessories that elevate the miniMOTO experience. Photo courtesy of Honda

History

Since its 2014 model-year introduction, the Grom has served as an inspiration and focal point for riding clubs and social-media groups while also supporting a healthy aftermarket of accessory and performance parts. Eliciting laughs from those who ride it, thumbs-ups from fellow motorists, and traffic-light smiles from pedestrians, the Grom is also a motorcycling evangelist, spreading positive powersports vibes wherever it goes. For the 2017 model year, the model underwent a comprehensive redesign for a sharper, more aggressive look. The Grom’s success has also served as the springboard for a trio of retro-themed miniMOTO siblings: the Monkey and Super Cub in model year 2019 and the Trail125 for model year 2021.

The Grom’s current iteration (introduced for the 2022 model year) features striking bodywork that facilitates customization, plus a peppy engine with a fifth gear. The model offers great gas mileage, low operating and maintenance costs, and reliability. For the 2025 model year, the Grom receives refreshed styling with all new bodywork and an available host of new, innovative accessories that elevate the miniMOTO experience.

Design and styling

From the headlight cover to the shrouds to the tank cover and side covers, each component of the fourth-generation Grom has been carefully redesigned. The four main body panels quickly attach and detach, facilitating customization. The Grom’s sleek aesthetic is enhanced by its blacked-out engine, exhaust, wheels, and swingarm.

Practical features include an ample fuel capacity of 1.59 gallons, and the LCD digital dash has a gear-position indicator, alongside the speedometer, tachometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge, and clock.

Engine and drivetrain

The Grom’s modernly designed engine and fifth gear make for comfortable cruising. The gear ratios provide peppy acceleration from low speeds and a good top speed.

The 125cc two-valve, overhead-cam, air-cooled engine has a compression ratio of 10:1. This is achieved via an undersquare design, with a narrow bore and long stroke—specifically 50.0mm and 63.1mm.

Popular in part for its customization potential, the Grom can be customized via a full range of new Honda Accessories, including storage and style upgrades.

State-of-the-art PGM-FI fuel injection assures optimal fuel delivery and highly efficient combustion. A large, 2.5-liter airbox houses a panel-type, wet-paper filter with a 10,000-mile life in normal riding conditions. Many Grom owners prefer to do their own maintenance, so the replaceable oil filter is a welcome feature. Do-it-yourselfers also appreciate the exhaust downpipe and muffler, which are two separate parts to simplify replacement.

Chassis and suspension

The suspension comprises a 31mm inverted fork and a single shock. The brakes feature a dual-piston front caliper with 220mm rotor and a single-piston rear caliper with 190mm rotor. The wheels are a 12-inch cast design—a signature feature of the Grom—with a five-spoke pattern.

The available front ABS system operates through an IMU (inertial measurement unit) to reduce the possibility of front-wheel lockup and to keep the rear wheel down during aggressive braking.

Accessories

For 2025, a range of new accessories are available for the Grom. The Knuckle Visors, Meter Visor, and Under Cowl offer style and function while the Cloth Seat Bag, Rear Carrier, and Cloth Saddlebags bring a new level of utility. The Grom SP is outfitted with the Under Cowl as standard equipment.