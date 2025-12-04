Beta USA brings back trials icon Geoff Aaron as brand ambassador

Beta USA has reunited with one of the biggest names in American trials and off-road racing. Ten-time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron — whose early career dominance included five straight titles on Beta motorcycles — is returning to the brand as a new Beta USA brand ambassador.

The move brings Aaron back to the machines that powered some of his earliest and most memorable victories. (Photo: Beta USA)

The move brings Aaron back to the machines that powered some of his earliest and most memorable victories. With more than 30 years of professional competition under his belt, Aaron says the partnership feels like coming home.

“I’m excited to reunite with the Beta brand after all these years,” Aaron shares. “I have very fond memories of my early championship days competing on Beta in the U.S. and Europe. I’m looking forward to getting time on the latest models, especially the new Sincro Trials bike.”

Aaron’s career credentials are among the most decorated in the sport:

10 AMA National Trials Championships

73 national wins

15 Trial des Nations appearances, contributing to two U.S. victories

Two-time AMA Sports Athlete of the Year

EnduroCross pioneer with two wins, 16 podiums, and multiple top-five seasons

Proven extreme enduro competitor at Erzberg, Romaniacs and Last Man Standing

Beyond competition, Aaron spent more than two decades as a Red Bull athlete, performing trials shows nationwide, producing video content, managing teams, and promoting events.

Beta USA President Tim Pilg welcomed Aaron back, noting how foundational his early Beta years were to both sides.

Beta says the partnership will showcase the capability and versatility of its growing lineup across trials, enduro, dual sport and ADV.