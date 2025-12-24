Beta USA is sharpening its focus on brand visibility and rider engagement heading into 2026, announcing a new ambassador partnership with off-road legend Scot Harden while also strengthening its internal marketing team with the addition of a dedicated Media Manager.

Beginning January 1, 2026, Scot Harden will serve as an official brand ambassador for Beta USA through a strategic partnership with Harden Offroad. (Photos: Beta USA)

Beginning January 1, 2026, Harden will serve as an official brand ambassador for Beta USA through a strategic partnership with Harden Offroad. One of the most respected figures in American off-road motorcycling, Harden brings decades of racing, event leadership, trail stewardship, and industry advocacy to the role. He will balance his duties with Beta while also taking on the role of vice president of sales and marketing at SSR Motorsports.

As part of the collaboration with Beta, Harden will represent the brand at industry appearances, media projects, and riding events throughout the year. He also plans to campaign Beta’s 2026 300 RR Pro and 500 RS models during the Harden Offroad Event Series, including the Motion Pro Nevada 200 Trailride, Rugged Radios Nevada Rally Experience, and the Yankee Fork Rendezvous presented by Red Line Oil. Harden will also showcase Beta motorcycles during his training programs and ongoing trail maintenance and advocacy efforts across the Western U.S.

“Scot is one of the most respected figures in American off-road motorcycling. His integrity, lifelong contributions to the sport, and passion for bringing riders together make him the ideal ambassador for our brand.” — Tim Pilg, president and CEO of Beta USA.

Harden noted his long-standing respect for the Italian manufacturer and its commitment to the sport, adding that he looks forward to representing Beta throughout the 2026 season.

Beta USA has also added Chad Redongo to its marketing department as media manager.

In parallel with the ambassador announcement, Beta USA has added Chad Redongo to its marketing department as media manager. In the new role, Redongo will focus on producing high-quality video content highlighting Beta’s model lineup, race teams, and brand identity, with an emphasis on expanding the company’s digital footprint and storytelling efforts.

Redongo brings experience in video production, storytelling, and digital marketing, along with a strong passion for capturing the performance and culture of off-road riding. His responsibilities will include bike features, behind-the-scenes team coverage, and lifestyle content for Beta USA’s social media channels, website, and promotional materials.

“Chad’s eye for detail and his experience as a videographer make him the perfect fit to elevate our content strategy,” says Bryan Wunsch, marketing manager at Beta USA. “His ability to tell a story through the lens is exactly what we need to showcase our motorcycles and the Beta brand.”

Together, the Harden partnership and the addition of an in-house media manager signal Beta USA’s continued investment in storytelling for the brand, rider connection, and dealer-facing visibility as the company heads into 2026.