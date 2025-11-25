SSR Motorsports taps Scot Harden as VP of sales and marketing

SSR Motorsports has tapped longtime industry leader Scot Harden as its new vice president of sales and marketing, strengthening the company’s push for growth in the U.S. market. The appointment is effective immediately.

In his new role, Harden will oversee sales operations, marketing, and dealer development, while continuing to support product planning as SSR ramps up its U.S. ambitions. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

Harden is widely known across the industry, bringing more than 40 years of experience in brand building, product development, dealer relations, and race program leadership. He has already been working closely with SSR in recent years, helping shape product strategy and contributing to the company’s expanding footprint.

“Over the past two years Scot has played a pivotal role in the management of SSR Motorsports and has been an invaluable part of our recent progress,” says CEO William Li. “His name, reputation, and decades of experience bring instant credibility and strategic vision to our organization. His leadership will elevate our brand and help drive SSR to the next level.”

Dealers will have an early opportunity to meet with Harden and the full SSR team at AIMExpo, where the brand plans to spotlight new models and initiatives.

SSR Motorsports, founded in 2002, continues to position itself as a value-driven powersports supplier with a growing dealer network and a West Coast distribution and parts hub.