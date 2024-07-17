Sea-Doo names brand ambassador

The Watercraft Journal recently reported that Daniel do Nascimento, aka “AquaDan,” with his popular social media and YouTube channels featuring many PWC adventures, has been named an official Sea-Doo brand ambassador.

Daniel “AquaDan” do Nascimento has been named official brand ambassador for Sea-Doo. (Photo: AquaDan, Facebook)

“Sharing the excitement of riding a Sea-Doo is as much fun as the riding itself, which is why we are so excited to welcome Daniel “AquaDan” do Nascimento to our ambassador team,” Sea-Doo shared in a press release.

According to WJ, AquaDan has been a fixture in the personal watercraft community for years, sharing his riding content and uniting users from all walks of life. The PWC maker says his enthusiasm for life on the water has inspired countless new riders to get out and live their best lives, making him a natural fit for sharing the Sea-Doo Life.