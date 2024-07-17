Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPersonal WatercraftSea-DooTop Stories

Sea-Doo names brand ambassador

The StaffJuly 17, 2024

The Watercraft Journal recently reported that Daniel do Nascimento, aka “AquaDan,” with his popular social media and YouTube channels featuring many PWC adventures, has been named an official Sea-Doo brand ambassador.

Daniel “AquaDan” do Nascimento has been named official brand ambassador for Sea-Doo. (Photo: AquaDan, Facebook)

“Sharing the excitement of riding a Sea-Doo is as much fun as the riding itself, which is why we are so excited to welcome Daniel “AquaDan” do Nascimento to our ambassador team,” Sea-Doo shared in a press release.

According to WJ, AquaDan has been a fixture in the personal watercraft community for years, sharing his riding content and uniting users from all walks of life. The PWC maker says his enthusiasm for life on the water has inspired countless new riders to get out and live their best lives, making him a natural fit for sharing the Sea-Doo Life.

“We are thrilled to welcome AquaDan to the Sea-Doo family and can’t wait for his next big ride.”

Sea-Doo PR team

Tags
The StaffJuly 17, 2024

Related Articles

PWC top models searched

PWC demand shows rising interest and sales growth

May 21, 2024
PWC buyers based on age

PWC sales trends for the summer selling season

May 16, 2024
Kawasaki 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler

Kawasaki unveils 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler PWC

January 25, 2024
2024 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310

Kawasaki unveils 2024 PWC models with new colorways

October 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button