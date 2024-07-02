Approaching one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, Sea-Doo reminds all riders to prioritize safety. With the peak of the North American summer boating season drawing near, more people than ever will be taking to the water to enjoy all that boats, pontoons, and PWCs have to offer. This year, the National Marine Manufacturers Association estimates that 100 million people will go boating, which means a lot of vessels will be on lakes, rivers, and coastal waterways.

Sea-Doo takes safety on the water seriously and is committed to promoting BRP’s Responsible Rider Program to help PWC riders be present when they ride and consider safety, riding etiquette, and the environment. Photo courtesy of Sea-Doo

“As a leader in the personal watercraft industry, we have a responsibility to grow the community of responsible riders, educate our community on preserving our water playgrounds and generate positive experiences,” says Jérémi Doyon-Roch, global marketing director of Marine at BRP. “Every action and initiative we take at Sea-Doo is to ensure our sport flourishes today and for future generations of riders. Holidays are a great time to be out on the water with your friends and family and it is our responsibility to help ensure riders know how to safely enjoy the water and, most importantly, return to the dock or shore to do it all over again the following day.”

Below are a few basic safety practices that dealers can share with customers to drastically reduce the likelihood of preventable incidents from occurring:

Wear proper-fitting safety gear for PWC use

Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket designed specifically for PWC use, and make sure it is properly sized and fits correctly. PWC-specific life jackets are designed to be stronger to endure higher speed water impacts and maintain higher buoyancy when a rider enters the water at higher speeds.

When it comes to watercraft gear, neoprene shorts are a must. Neoprene’s form-fitting protection prevents injuries to the lower body when striking the water during a fall backward. It also acts as a cushion between a body and the saddle while limiting exposure to the jet pump thrust.

Attach safety lanyard before starting the engine

If the rider falls off the PWC, the safety lanyard will detach from the engine cut-off switch and automatically shut down the engine, allowing the rider to reboard with the engine off. Riders should ensure the lanyard is securely attached to their life jacket or wrist with a wrist strap before attaching it to the watercraft.

Maintain a safe distance at all times

PWCs are generally faster, nimbler, and less visible than conventional boats. Before riders take off, they should make sure they have a clear and obstruction-free path ahead. PWC riders should always be respectful of other vessels and anything else that may be in the water, including swimmers.

Observe posted speed regulations

Riders should follow the rules of the water and slowdown in restricted speed areas, including slow speed areas and no-wake zones. ‘Slow Speed’ is usually 7 mph or less and ‘No Wake’ is just that, slow enough that the PWC does not create a wake. In addition to being illegal, speeding in these areas increases the likelihood of collisions with other vessels or underwater obstacles.

Get familiar with the watercraft’s braking system

While PWCs of the past had no braking capabilities, most PWCs now offer some type of braking or slowing system for making quick, emergency stops from speed. Sea-Doo’s Intelligent Brake and Reverse system allows riders to come to a complete stop by simply squeezing the left handlebar lever, allowing a watercraft traveling at 50 mph to stop 100 feet sooner than a model without the braking feature.