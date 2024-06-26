BRP earns six Red Dot Design Awards

BRP has been awarded Red Dot Design Awards for its Advex snowmobile helmet, Lynx Adventure Electric snowmobile, Can-Am Outlander Pro and Can-Am Maverick R, and Sea-Doo Spark PWC. The Sea-Doo Spark was also awarded an iF Design Award, which stands as one of the most prestigious in the world with over 10,000 submissions from around 70 countries.

“Recognitions like these highlight BRP’s commitment to innovate relentlessly and push the boundaries of design to offer the best and most transformative experiences to our riding and boating communities,” says Denys Lapointe, chief design officer at BRP. “We are incredibly proud to see the work of our talented and dedicated teams recognized once more by our peers in the design and innovation communities.”

Advex Helmet

The Advex helmet is designed for comfort and functionality. Its advanced safety features and innovative communications system offers trail riders a seamless experience. Adventurers can enjoy long days on the trail with a lighter helmet with a flexible facefitting ergonomic barrier, including cutting-edge humidity management for greater visibility and comfort. The contemporary design also offers an immersive and wide field of view. The Vibe communication system is fully integrated, allowing riders to interact with passengers or fellow riders and follow GPS instructions.

Lynx Adventure Electric

In 2024, Lynx introduced its first electric snowmobile, the Adventure Electric. This model enables an emissions-free winter adventure and offers a unique ride that is inviting for first timers. Powered by proprietary Rotax E-Power technology, this snowmobile is designed and purpose-built exclusively for Uncharted Society experience outfitters and tour operators, with features, power, and range optimized for guided snowmobile excursions of up to 30 miles.

Can-Am Outlander Pro

The Can-Am Outlander Pro is a true workhorse. Built on a solid foundation, the design teams worked tirelessly to integrate the needs of all riders by optimizing the vehicle for durability, power, and most of all, storage flexibility. The Outlander Pro acts as a blank canvas that riders can integrate as many accessories as they need. Every nook and cranny in the vehicle can be used to add or remove accessories with ease, allowing drivers to use the Outlander Pro for the full range of tasks they need to complete in all conditions and seasons. The powerful Rotax engine makes the vehicle fun to ride and improved ergonomics make the ride more comfortable for those long work days. Removable components make the vehicle easy to maintain, giving drivers a greater sense of confidence and safety when on a job site.

Can-Am Maverick R

Every detail of the new Can-Am Maverick R was thoroughly scrutinized in the design and engineering process and the result is balance, comfort, quality, practicality, and performance. Its interior creates an immersive driver-centric experience with precision ergonomics and a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen display. The tall-knuckle suspension design prioritizes rider comfort and performance. The unique aerospace aluminum configuration reduces stress on components, providing superior bump absorption, increased torsional rigidity, improved stability, and handling. Beyond performance, its interior was ergonomically designed with creativity and durable aesthetics.

Sea-Doo Spark

The 2024 Sea-Doo Spark is fitted with wider seats, more legroom, and optimized inner leg protection compared to the previous models first launched in 2014. The improved maneuverability complemented with the new dynamic features allows riders to challenge themselves to new levels of fun. The design has also incorporated several ergonomic improvements for reboarding such as strategically placed and textured grips. The new Spark has improved cargo solutions with a larger front storage area and a watertight phone compartment for convenience and peace of mind. The Spark is built entirely from recyclable materials such as Polytec and powered by the low-emission Rotax 900 ACE.