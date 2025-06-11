KTM releases limited and ultra-limited edition 450 Rally Replica

Just after being saved by a major $900-plus million investment from Baja Auto, KTM has announced the release of its 2026 450 Rally Replica, a limited-edition model that is based on the winning bike that won KTM the 2025 Dakar Rally.

KTM’s 450 Rally Replica won the 2025 Dakar Rally. Only 150 of these units will be available commercially to customers. (Photos: KTM)

Nearly identical to its factory rally counterpart, the 2026 450 Rally Replica will be limited to just 150 units. KTM will also release an additional five ultra-exclusive Sanders edition, in honor of Dakar Rally winner Daniel Sanders.

The KTM 450 Rally Replica features a 450cc fuel-injected SOHC engine, paired with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulic clutch, while dual radiators ensure reliable cooling.

The engine sits in a hand-welded frame with laser-cut, hydro-formed sections that are designed to deliver exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability.

The Rally Replica carries three fuel tanks, two in the front plus one at the rear, to carry a combined 9.1 gallons of fuel.

The 450 Rally Replica Sanders Edition includes the full Factory Red Bull livery, and a limited five units total are available.

It’s equipped with WP PRO components suspension, and the 48 mm WP XACT PRO 7548 Closed Cartridge Cone Valve fork is clamped into a 23 mm offset using CNC-machined triple clamps. The upper clamp features an in-house developed PHDS system and a SCOTTS steering damper.

The rear features a WP XACT PRO 7750 fully customizable shock that is connected to a die-cast aluminum swingarm.

Other features include an LED headlight, a titanium Akrapovič exhaust, and a carbon fiber navigation tower.

The 2026 Rally Replica Sanders Edition will include a full-factory Red Bull liverly, a Daniel Sanders sticker kit, a Sanders-signed race jersey, and a VIP package that includes exclusive rally participation and the opportunity to ride alongside Sanders at the 2025 KTM Europe Adventure Rally in Romania on Aug. 25-29.

Additionally, each of the five special Sanders edition bikes will be handed over by Daniel Sanders.