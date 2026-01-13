KTM unveils two 1390 Super Adventure bikes

KTM recently rolled out its street-oriented adventure bike, the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, and the off-road-ready 1390 Super Adventure R, two machines that sit on top of KTM’s super adventure lineup, but with both offering two different capabilities.

The 1390 Super Adventure R and Evo both sit on top of KTM’s super adventure lineup. (Photos: KTM)

KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo

The 2027 1390 Super Adventure S Evo features an all-new automated manual transmission that lets riders choose between traditional manual shifting or a twist-and-go automated transmission.

The street-focused S Evo has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast wheels, sits lower than the R, and doesn’t possess a physical clutch lever. It is fitted with the latest generation WP Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension and has been tuned to be more precise with consistent damping behavior at higher frequencies.

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo.

Horsepower and torque are increased in the new S Evo, with an engine displacement increased from 1300cc to 1,350cc. This comes courtesy of reworked engine components and all-new CamShift technology, which provides improved rideability in the rpm range, higher peak performance, and low emissions and fuel consumption.

Styling and ergonomics have also been updated, with new bodywork and seat design, an all-new LED headlight, windshield, and storage compartment.

A new 8-inch touchscreen that features ride modes and navigation is included, as well as adaptive cruise control, which adds brake assistance, collision warning, and distance warning.

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo will be rolling off the Austrian production line in February and will be available at authorized KTM dealers in March 2026.

KTM 1390 Super Adventure R

The 2026 1390 Super Adventure R also features an all-new bodywork design, LED lighting, a shorter, more off-road-focused windshield, and more storage options. This year, it gets an increase in frame stiffness, improving handling and track stability, and a reworked engine guard.

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure R.

Unlike the S Evo, the R model is fitted with a more traditional suspension setup better suited to harder off-road use. Similar to the S Evo, the engine displacement increased from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing increased horsepower and torque figures, with the new CamShaft technology.

The R model also features KTM’s new premium electronics package, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen that gives riders access to ride modes and navigation.

Production on the 1390 Super Adventure R started in January and is expected to hit showroom floors in February. MSRP starts at $21,649