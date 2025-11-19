Brabus, KTM bring luxury to the hyper-naked category

Brabus — the German company that specializes in high-performance tuning and luxury vehicle manufacturing — in collaboration with KTM, released the all-new Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition, a successor to the Brabus 1300 R with a production limit of 100 units worldwide.

With a price tag coming in at just under $50,000, the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition has a limited production of just 100 units. (Photos: KTM)

Three years after Brabus first announced its entry into the global luxury motorcycle segment, the German brand says it combined decades of design experience with the performance-driven ethos of Austrian manufacturer KTM. The 1400 R Signature Edition is the first luxury hyper naked bike of a brand-new model series — defined by an all-new signature aesthetic that offers even more power.

Look and style

Using the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO as its technological platform, the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition is defined by the company’s signature black and bold design aesthetic. Boasting an exclusive Widestar bodywork concept enhanced by the Brabus Midnight Veil body color is a tribute to Brabus’ high-performance supercars.

In the front, the fender and LED headlight unit are equipped with a daytime running light configuration. It’s framed by a tailor-made carbon fiber mask, integrating with the internal ram-air intake system for optimized airflow.

Custom side spoilers featuring carbon fiber accents underscore its profile, and the carbon fiber fuel tank fairing includes integrated Dinamica grips, while the carbon side fairing and ignition lock cover, premium upholstery, and the carbon belly pan create further highlights.

Power and performance

The Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition is equipped with a 1,350cc LC8 V-Twin engine. The two-cylinder, four-stroke powerhouse produces 190hp and 145 Nm of system torque. Operating in perfect interplay with the dual-pipe exhaust integrated under the carbon fiber undertray, it generates a soundscape that matches the bike’s aggressive looks.

The Monoblock II EVO platinum edition wheels are 17 inches in diameter and are manufactured using forging and CNC machining technology. The lightweight three-spoke structure optimizes stability and handling, ensuring that the luxury hyper naked bike corners with precision.

Rideability and tech

The limited-edition luxury hyper naked bike features the latest in Brembo’s Hypure four-piston monoblock brake system technology. The front calipers grip 320 mm Wave brake discs, while the rear calipers utilize a twin-piston floating caliper paired with a 240 mm Wave disk. Courtesy of their distinctive design prioritizing advanced heat transferring and weight reduction, the system significantly improves control and stopping power.

The machine’s adaptive handling is further enhanced by WP Apex semi-active technology suspension, boasting electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping and sophisticated variability — from maximum comfort to track-ready stiffness and support, and is paired with the adjustable rear shock absorber.

It features five dedicated ride modes, including street, sport, rain, performance, and track. A large, full-color TFT display offers clear access to all settings and ride modes via intuitive, illuminated handlebar switches, and the interface provides essential riding information easily.

Accessories and availability

The Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition is listed at 41,933 euros in Germany, which is roughly $48,300. Each of the 100 units is delivered with an exclusive range of extended accessories. These include a tailor-made indoor cover and a Brabus exhibition carpet. Also included is a leather ignition key cover as well as a carbon fiber key box containing one of 100 CNC-machined tabletop emblems for display.

For more information on the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition, go to KTM.com.