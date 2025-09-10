Kymco launches into a new era of super touring scooters
Kymco USA just announced the nationwide launch of the AK550i Premium, a next-generation maxi-scooter that provides riders with an ensemble of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
Whether on daily commutes or long-distance adventures, the AK550i Premium features a 550cc twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine and delivers performance for both the open road and city streets.
Building on the AK550i platform, the Premium model introduces rider-first features that elevate comfort, safety, and control:
- Electrically-adjustable windshield
- Cruise Control
- Dual Power Modes
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Rider-Focused Integrated Center Console
- Advanced Intelligent Braking System
- Traction Control System
- New Full LED Design
Available in sleek black and flat brown, the AK550i Premium is priced at $12,199. If you are a dealer looking to add an AK550i Premium to your showroom, learn more about how you can become a Kymco dealer by visiting the Kymco USA website or calling (864) 327-4744.