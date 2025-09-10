KYMCOLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesScooterTop Stories

Kymco launches into a new era of super touring scooters

The StaffSeptember 10, 2025

Kymco USA just announced the nationwide launch of the AK550i Premium, a next-generation maxi-scooter that provides riders with an ensemble of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

Kymco’s AK550i Premium offers the comfort of a scooter with the performance of a motorcycle. (Photo: Kymco USA)

Whether on daily commutes or long-distance adventures, the AK550i Premium features a 550cc twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine and delivers performance for both the open road and city streets.

Building on the AK550i platform, the Premium model introduces rider-first features that elevate comfort, safety, and control:

  • Electrically-adjustable windshield
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual Power Modes
  • Electronic Throttle Control
  • Rider-Focused Integrated Center Console
  • Advanced Intelligent Braking System
  • Traction Control System
  • New Full LED Design

Available in sleek black and flat brown, the AK550i Premium is priced at $12,199. If you are a dealer looking to add an AK550i Premium to your showroom, learn more about how you can become a Kymco dealer by visiting the Kymco USA website or calling (864) 327-4744.

