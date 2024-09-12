Windy City dealer group to host first ride honoring veterans, first responders

Windy City Motorcycle Company, a motorcycle dealership group based in Rosemont, Illinois, has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, and the Veterans Crisis Line to host a special Chicago rolling tribute ride on Saturday, September 14 to honor veterans and first responders.

Windy City Motorcycle Company and partners will host a Chicago rolling tribute ride on September 14 to honor veterans and first responders. Photo courtesy of Windy City

The ride will start in Countryside, Illinois, and end in Libertyville, Illinois. As part of Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s national Salute To Service weekend, Windy City’s first-ever PATRIOTS & PROTECTORS VA RIDE will be routed through Hines VA Hospital campus to honor American veterans who are receiving care or residing on the campus. Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the region are expected to participate, to generate awareness, support, and fundraising for veteran healthcare services and veteran suicide prevention efforts.

While the ride will be led by Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Chicago-area riders of all motorcycle makes and models are invited to join this rolling tribute ride to honor those who keep us safe, and allow us all to ride free. The event day will end with a celebration that includes food trucks, drinks, and music at Windy City’s Lake Shore Harley-Davidson dealership on Chicago’s north shore in Libertyville, Illinois.

PATRIOTS & PROTECTORS VA RIDE schedule Saturday, September 14th

10am – Registration, Chaplain Bike Blessing, and National Anthem: Illinois Harley-Davidson , 9950 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525

– Registration, Chaplain Bike Blessing, and National Anthem: , 9950 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 11am – Kickstands Up

– Kickstands Up 11:20am – Tribute Ride through Hines VA Hospital Campus , 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141

– Tribute Ride through , 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141 12:30pm – Tribute Ride Past Lovell Federal Health Care Center , 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064

– Tribute Ride Past , 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064 12:45pm – Destination and Celebration at Lake Shore Harley-Davidson, 14000 W Rockland Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048

“Windy City Motorcycle Company, and every employee across our network of Harley-Davidson dealerships, are immensely proud to be partnering with Hines VA Hospital, supporting the VA’s Veteran suicide prevention efforts, and serving entire our community of veteran and first responder motorcycle riders,” says David Cotteleer, CEO of Windy City Motorcycle Company. “As a veteran-owned company full of passionate riders, we have deep appreciation for those Americans who selflessly walk the line to keep us safe, and diligently protect our freedom.”