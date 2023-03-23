Windy City Motorcycle Company expands across the country

Windy City Motorcycle Company, a motorcycle distributor in the Midwest and operator of ‘The National Online Used Motorcycle Dealership,’ has acquired Triumph Detroit and partnered with Moto House of Grand Junction, Colorado. The two new stores will be added to its existing operations of thirteen Harley-Davidson, two Triumph, two KTM, one BMW and one Royal Enfield locations.

Windy City Motorcycle Company has added Michigan's Triumph Detroit, an iconic dealership in the history of Triumph Motorcycles that set the overall motorcycle land speed record with the Triumph Detroit Gyronaut X-1. It was at one time the largest Triumph dealership in the world.

Moto House, surrounded by some of the best on-road and off-road riding in the country, sells primarily Honda, Ducati and CF Moto products. Windy City Motorcycle Company will manage operations of the dealership.

“We are so excited to have such a renowned dealership as Triumph Detroit joining our team,” said Matt Sheahan, president of Windy City Motorcycle Company. “And our expansion to Colorado, with the epic riding there and the plethora of on- and off-road opportunities, is a big growth opportunity for us. We can’t wait to bring the full capabilities and strength of our organization to the teams at Triumph Detroit and Moto House so that we can drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences to riders in both markets.”

Windy City Motorcycle Company is currently expanding across the continental U.S. If your dealership is interested in exploring opportunities with the Windy City Motorcycle Company, please contact Dave Cotteleer, WCMC CEO, at d.cotteleer@windycitymc.com.

Windy City Motorcycle Company commenced business in 2000 and today is among the largest motorcycle distributors in the U.S. representing five premium OEM brands and operating out of 15 locations in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.