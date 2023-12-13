Windy City Motorcycle to launch two Chicago-area Polaris dealerships

Powersports Business recently learned that Windy City Motorcycle Company is expanding with the launch of Chicago Polaris. The dealer group plans to operate out of two locations in the Chicago market – Villa Park, Illinois, and Saint Charles, Illinois.

Chicago Polaris will be focused on selling to a wide set of consumers, including private users, businesses, and local governments. Chicago Polaris will offer Polaris Off Road products, including the Sportsman ATV and the full range of SxSs – Ranger, General, RZR, Expedition, and Youth.

“Polaris is a great fit for our organization,” says Matt Sheahan, president of Windy City Motorcycle Company. “It is an iconic American Brand with incredible products that complement our existing business and allow us to serve a whole new set of customers in our communities.”

Meet & Greets for both dealerships will be held on Saturday, December 16. Chicago Polaris – Villa Park’s event will be hosted at 120 W. North Avenue, Villa Park, Illinois. Chicago Polaris – Saint Charles event will be located at 131 S. Randall Road, Saint Charles, Illinois.

Both events will include opportunities to meet dealership team members, take a tour and browse inventory.