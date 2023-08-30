RIVA Motorsports launches new dealership on Florida’s ‘Space Coast’

RIVA Motorsports has expanded its dealer group with the addition of “RIVA Space Coast,” located in Titusville, Florida. This is RIVA’s fourth location, with its three existing dealerships located in South Florida.

RIVA Motorsports has acquired Spaceport Cycles in Titusville, Florida, and has renamed the dealership RIVA Space Coast. (Photo: RIVA Motorsports)

The company says this new location will allow it to service the rapidly developing Space Coast and Central Florida powersports market. To achieve this, RIVA acquired Spaceport Cycles, a longtime Titusville-based Yamaha, Suzuki and KTM dealership. The experienced staff of Spaceport Cycles has joined the RIVA Space Coast team under the leadership of general manager Shane Hildy.

“We are excited to expand our business into the Space Coast/Central Florida market,” says Dave Bamdas, president of RIVA Motorsports. “We have plans to grow the PWC and marine side of this dealership while respecting the off-road legacy and community connection created by former Spaceport Cycles owner Conrad Eigenmann over the past 30 years.”

This acquisition marks a key step for the RIVA Motorsports Group as it grows its footprint within the industry. For more information on RIVA Space Coast, visit rivaspacecoast.com.