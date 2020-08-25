New dealership a site to see in mountainous region: report

With a log and stone façade, the new dealership owned by Jim and Linda Schlier has the ideal look for the all-new Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, according to a report on recordonline.com.

Located amidst supreme riding areas like the Delaware Water Gap or the Promised Land State Park, it's an ideal setting for the dealership, which opened in July and replaces the dealership’s previous location in Stroudsburg.

Read the article and view the great photos by clicking on the image below.