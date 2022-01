Dealership serving as title sponsor of outdoor show

Carns Powersports, located in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and sister shop Mountain Extreme Powersports in Rockton, will be sponsoring the Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show March 18-20, according to a report on GantNews.com.

The dealerships combine to offer Polaris, Slingshot, Arctic Cat, Can-Am, Kawasaki, Ski-Doo, Husqvana, DR, Cub Cadet, SportHaven, Bad Boy Mowers, Generac and Stacyc.

