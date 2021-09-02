Ducati opens newest North American showroom

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has opened its newest North American dealership with a showroom and service center in Fort Collins, Colorado. Local VIPs, business leaders, and Ducati enthusiasts were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27, which also included an appearance by Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock, a notable Colorado local.

The new retail location at ACES Motorcycles adds to Ducati’s presence in the region, reflecting the growing consumer market’s need for premium motorcycle options.

“The past year we’ve seen a thriving motorcycle industry,” said Chinnock in an announcement. “Colorado has long been known as the market leader of the outdoor lifestyle and we have seen an increased appetite to spend time outdoors along with travel and adventure. And for many, that freedom occurs on the seat of a Ducati –riding their favorite canyon roads, riding around the city, or exploring lesser-traveled backcountry routes. We have our most diverse lineup to date and more people than ever are realizing their dream of owning a Ducati. Our new Fort Collins outpost will support that demand for the Northern Colorado communities ushering in a new generation of Ducati owners led by a team of passionate motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Ducati’s newest products were on-site for guests to experience and throughout the weekend, including not only Ducati’s racing-pedigreed Panigale lineup, but also one of the most Colorado appropriate motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup: the new Multistrada V4, a perfect companion for Colorado’s variety of wild terrain leading the industry in technology.

The Multistrada V4, the first four-cylinder Multistrada to come from Ducati, offers versatile comfort and capability that excels on stunning winding roads and is perfect for exploring the backcountry mountain dirt roads so readily found in Colorado’s landscape. It also includes new advanced radar technology allowing for the use of Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection to enhance rider confidence and is the first motorcycle in the world to use such innovative technology. Additionally, Ducati’s new e-mountain bikes were on display and available for demo rides on Saturday.

“Fort Collins is all about recreation, with easy access to the mountains and so many open riding roads,” said Dalton Dimick, General Manager of ACES Motorcycles. “It’s why there’s been such interest from the community for two-wheeled entertainment. Now, with the ACES stores adding Ducati to our Fort Collins location, we welcome the Ducati family with open arms and appreciate the brand’s support as we move into our third decade of Colorado business.”

Powersports Business has been in touch with Dimick to learn further about the opening process – keep an eye out for future coverage!

