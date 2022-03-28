Drag Specialties adds new Northeast sales rep with flat track flare

Drag Specialties has named Mike McKee as sales rep for the Northeast region, handling dealerships in central Pennsylvania.

Mike McKee

McKee brings 15 years of experience at the dealership level managing parts, service and inventory for multiple locations. He also has a long history of racing flat track as well as pleasure riding. His current favorite ride is his 1998 Sportster.

In his free time, McKee enjoys spending time with his family at their various sporting events that include everything from football to fishing.