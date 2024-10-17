We’re covering several recalls that have come up recently, including those from Harley-Davidson, BMW, Royal Enfield, and Reyhee.

Harley is recalling the Softail Street Bob and Low Rider motorcycles with incorrect tire pressure labels. (Photos: NHTSA)

Certain 2018-2019 Harley-Davidson Softail FXBB Street Bob and 2018-2019 Softail FXLR Low Rider motorcycles have front tire inflation pressure listed on the VIN label may be less than the stated front gross axle weight rating (GAWRs). As such, these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheels and Rims – Other than Passenger Cars.”

Incorrect tire pressure information may overload the front tire, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 24V719000

Potential Number of Units Affected: 12,929

Harley-Davidson will mail updated labels to owners with installation instructions and the owner’s manual inserts free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed mid-late November 2024.

BRP is recalling certain 2017-2019 Can-Am Spyder F3 and RT motorcycles. The engine output shaft may fatigue and break, resulting in a loss of drive power.

BRP is recalling certain 2017-2019 Can-Am Spyder F3 and RT motorcycles. The engine output shaft may fatigue and break, resulting in a loss of drive power.

The remedy is currently under development. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on November 15, 2024. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available. Owners may contact BRP customer service at 1-888-272-9222.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 24V728000

Potential Number of Units Affected: 8,721

BMW is recalling certain 2021-2024 BMW R18 motorcycles.

BMW Motorrad North America is recalling certain 2021-2024 BMW R18 motorcycles due to a seal for the reverse gear control unit that may deteriorate and allow moisture inside the control unit, which can result in overheating.

As an interim remedy, the dealership will disconnect the reverse gear control unit from the motorcycle’s electrical system free of charge. Once the final remedy is available, dealers will replace the reverse gear control unit free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 18, 2024.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 24V716000

Potential Number of Units Affected: 5,048

Royal Enfield North America Limited (Royal Enfield) is recalling certain 2023 Himalayan, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650, Int 650, and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. The side and rear reflectors are not sufficient. Tthese lights fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Dealers will replace the side and rear reflectors free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 30, 2024.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 24V713000

Potential Number of Units Affected: 4,017

For more information about National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls, visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Due to laceration hazards, Reyhee Group and Jingling International have issued a recall for the Droyd Fury youth ATV.

Due to laceration hazards, Reyhee Group and Jingling International have issued a recall for the Droyd Fury youth ATV. The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV regulations. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed.

This recall involves the Droyd Fury Youth ATV, model number “XW-A01”, intended for children six years and older. The ATVs were sold in three colors: Speed Red, Power Blue and Force Green. The model name “FURY” is printed on the front and sides of the ATV. The model number is on the identification plate under the front left fender, which also states, This ATV is subject to the Jinling International, Inc. ATV Action Plan filed with and approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled Droyd ATVs and contact Reyhee Group for a free repair kit with a replacement handlebar cover and new safety warning labels. Reyhee Group is contacting all known purchasers directly.

These units were sold online at Droyd.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Purchasingpower.com, Wellbots.com and Rideextremedirt.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $600.

Units affected: About 156

Contact: Reyhee Group at 800-333-3729, email support@go-droyd.com, or visit www.droyd.com and click “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

U.S. CPSC recall number: 25-006

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission