BMW Motorrad Motorsport realigns management structure

BMW Motorrad has announced that as of June 1, Sven Blusch will take over as the new head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport and Marc Bongers will fully concentrate on the operational management of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) engagement.

As the new head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, Blusch will focus on BMW’s strategic realignment and enhance the company’s solid base to ensure motorsport success in the future. Previously responsible for race and test organization at the company, Blusch brings over a decade of motorsport expertise to his new role. Since joining BMW Motorrad Motorsport in 2013 he has celebrated several motorsport successes with the teams. Blusch has also successfully promoted young talent at BMW, developing Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen into BMW Motorrad factory drivers. His professional career also includes positions as a race engineer and data engineer, underlining his comprehensive understanding of racing dynamics.

Sven Blusch has worked for BMW Motorrad Motorsport since 2013 and on June 1, he will take over as head of the division. Photo courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Starting June 1, Marc Bongers will focus on the WorldSBK and lead BMW Motorrad Motorsports factory engagements to further success. He has built the base for today’s factory-supported teams in the WorldSBK and FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC), he brought top-notch racers to BMW Motorrad Motorsport and he helped set the BMW Motorrad Motorsport project on track to success.

The organizational changes underline BMW Motorrad’s commitment to a long-term and success-oriented strategy. The company’s goal is to continue living the racing spirit, to strengthen the brand on and beside the racetrack and to share the passion for motorcycle racing with fans and partners worldwide.