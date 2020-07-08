European brand reports best sales ever for month of June

A top European motorcycle manufacturer has revealed that the brand posted its best sales results ever for the month of June and is aiming for more success.

BMW Motorrad concludes the first half of 2020 and enters the second half of the year with confidence.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: "After a great start to the new year, we were still up by the end of February, with an increase of almost 12% on the previous year. Then the dynamic development of the coronavirus pandemic also began to have a negative impact on the demand for motorcycles. But we see clear light at the end of the tunnel again."

Global BMW sales in June increased 9.8% over the same month last year.

With a total of 20,021 BMW motorcycles sold worldwide in June 2020, the equally strong sales of the previous month were surpassed by 9.8%.

The figures also paint a pleasing picture in relation to total sales in the first half of 2020. Despite the very weak months of March to May caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BMW Motorrad sold 76,707 motorcycles worldwide in the first half. This corresponds to a comparatively moderate decline of 17.7% compared to the previous year in view of the serious global situation and shows that leisure riding motorcycles is still high on the agenda.

Sales on the pan-European market were largely responsible for the positive development of BMW Motorrad in June 2020. A total of 13,937 BMW motorcycles were sold here, or 2,684 units more than in the same month of the previous year, an increase of 23.9%.

In addition to the home market of Germany with an increase of 58.2%, the markets in France (+72.9%), the Benelux countries (+52.2%) and Portugal (+52.0%) contribute significantly to the recovery in Europe.

The Asian-Ocean market was also pleasingly robust in the month of June. BMW Motorrad was able to sale 2,997 motorcycles in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia and Thailand, an increase of 17.3%.

The new BMW Motorrad models F 900 R, F 900 XR and S 1000 XR presented last autumn were particularly high in the buyer's favor in the first six months of this year.

Flanked by the continuous bestsellers R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, the other motorcycles with boxer engine and the super sports bike S 1000 RR, they were responsible for the positive results in difficult times with their core competencies of riding fun, dynamics, reliability and efficiency.

Timo Resch, Head of Sales and Marketing BMW Motorrad is in a positive mood: "In the short term, of course, the operational focus is still on tackling the coronavirus crisis. The team of BMW Motorrad and our international BMW Motorrad retail partners are also doing everything they can to be able to react as best as possible to the wishes and needs of our customers in the second half of 2020 with the clear goal of successfully closing 2020 in a difficult market environment, however, with significantly reduced sales compared to our record year in 2019. Of course, our entry into the Cruiser segment with the BMW R18 will also play an important role here."