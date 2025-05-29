Our friends over at our sister publication, American Rider, previewed the 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost and, like others in the Icons collection, is a limited-production model, with each unit serialized with its unique model number.

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost is an homage to the original 1990 Fat Boy inspired by a custom Softail created in 1987 at Harley-Davidson Montreal. (Photos: Harley-Davidson)

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost is immediately recognizable by its reflection finish that makes the fuel tank and fenders appear as if they were dipped in chrome, but holds up against corrosion better. The finish uses a thin film coating, and then painted over with a standard clear coat.

Completing the shiny look are chrome side covers and a frame finished in bright silver powdercoating. Adding a pop of color are yellow accents on the lower rocker covers, powertrain covers, and tank console insert, and the round air cleaner harkens back to the original 1990 Fat Boy.

Other details include a leather seat with lacing and tassels, a black leather tank strap with laced edging, fuel-tank medallions with winged graphics, a commemorative tank console insert, and Icons Collection medallion on the rear fender.

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost is limited to 1,990 units globally and has an MSRP of $25,399.

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost is a homage to the original 1990 Fat Boy inspired by a custom Softail created in 1987 at Harley-Davidson Montreal. An example was sent to Milwaukee, where a styling team led by Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz created a production version, calling it the Fat Boy.

“On the 1990 Fat Boy model, the wheels are the defining characteristic,” wrote Davidson in his book 100 Years of Harley-Davidson.

The Fat Boy was cemented in popularity with its appearance in Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a Fat Boy through Los Angeles in a chase scene.

Like other 2025 Fat Boys, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom engine that delivers a claimed 101 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. It features three ride modes, cornering antilock braking, cornering traction control, cornering drag torque slip control, tire-pressure monitoring, all-LED lighting, a USB-C power port, and a 5-inch LCD screen below the analog speedometer. It also features Lakester cast-aluminum wheels that are exclusive to the Fat Boy and Michelin Scorcher 11 tires.

