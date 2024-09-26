DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Harley-Davidson recalling 41,000 MY24 motorcycles for electrical issue

The StaffSeptember 26, 2024

USA Today reports that Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 40,000 motorcycles due to a possible short-circuit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Harley is recalling certain MY 2024 motorcycles due to a potentially damaged voltage regulator. (Photo: NHTSA)

Harley-Davidson says the recall was necessary due to a voltage regulator harness that may short, causing a crash risk. “The unexpected loss of drive power and the loss of electrical power while in motion increases the risk of a crash,” the report says.

NHTSA (campaign # 4V672000) says the number of units affected could be as high as 41,637.

The recall involves certain 2024 FLHX, FLHXSE, FLTRX, FLTRXSE, and FLTRXSTSE motorcycles. The voltage regulator output wire may rub on the front corner of the crankcase, exposing it and causing an electrical short circuit. A short can result in a loss of electrical power and drive power.

Dealers have been instructed to inspect and, as necessary, repair the voltage regulator output wire harness and install a secondary retention strap, free of charge for owners. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0186.

Sources: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA Today

