Royal Enfield reveals Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a new model built on the brand’s 650 Twin platform that has a unique style with a focus on customization. Rider says the new bike began as a limited edition build at Motoverse 2023, and the production version Shotgun 650 will be launched across global markets in early 2024.

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in Green Drill. (Photos: Rider magazine)

“It is a retro-futuristic interpretation of what a factory custom motorcycle with thoroughbred Royal Enfield DNA would look like,” said Siddhartha Lal, managing director and CEO of Royal Enfield’s parent company, Eicher Motors Ltd. “A shape-shifting machine that defies categorization, both in form and in spirit, the Shotgun 650 is something absolutely new and different.”

The Shotgun 650 is powered by the 648cc parallel-Twin also found in the INT650, Continental GT, and Super Meteor 650. In the Shotgun, the engine produces a claimed 46.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and 38.6 lb-ft of torque at 5,650 rpm. The bike is said to weigh 529 lb wet, and its solo floating seat has a height of 31.3 inches. The wheelbase is 57.7 inches, the rake is 25.3 degrees, and the trail is 4 inches.

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in Plasma Blue

Royal Enfield says the Shotgun 650 is designed to be a blank canvas on which the rider can inscribe their own personality and preferences. The bike features a modular design meant to encourage customization. A range of 31 Royal Enfield accessories are available from bar-end mirrors and a sculpted solo seat to contrast-cut billet rims. It can also be fitted with a passenger seat or luggage to fit the needs of the rider.

About the design of the Shotgun 650, Mark Wells, chief of design, said, “The story of Royal Enfield is one of customization. Our customers have been taking our motorcycles and personalizing them for decades. Looking to that rich creative culture for inspiration, we unleashed our designers to ideate in that same spirit of unfettered imagination.”

The 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will come in Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, or Sheetmetal Grey. Pricing has not yet been announced.

