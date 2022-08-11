Royal Enfield to release 120th anniversary limited editions

Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, will celebrate its 120th anniversary with the release of its popular 650 Twin motorcycles, the INT 650 and Continental GT 650. The editions were revealed at EICMA 2021 and the black and chrome motorcycles, featuring artisan-crafted die-cast brass tank badges, will soon be available.

Availability of the 120th Year Anniversary Edition INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles is limited to 60 units in the United States—30 of each. With only 480 units available worldwide, this is a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of motorcycling history.

The editions have been designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams across the UK and India. The exquisite brass badges are crafted in collaboration with the Sirpi Senthil family, multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Particularly specialized in making the elegant brass effigies for the most revered temples in India for centuries, this is the first time that these artisans have collaborated with any automotive brand.

The unique, rich black-chrome tank color scheme has been developed in-house, with Royal Enfield's chroming technology at the company’s original 1950’s manufacturing factory in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai, India. The motorcycles are chromed with an alternate, sustainable trivalent eco-friendly process.

Unique, rich black-chrome coloring are accented by completely blacked-out components including the engine and silencer, a first for Royal Enfield.

To complement the black chrome tanks, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 will feature, for the first time, completely blacked out components, with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black color schemes. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as fly screens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar-end mirrors among others in a defining black to accent the overall design.

The 120th Year Anniversary Edition INT 650 and Continental GT 650s will also boast the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. To make each motorcycle even more exclusive, the tank top badge will feature the unique serial number of each motorcycle indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions around the world. Additionally, the motorcycles will also adorn a side panel decal that is a special ode to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.

The exquisite die-cast brass tank badges are crafted in collaboration with the Sirpi Senthil family, multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India.

The 120th Year Anniversary Edition INT 650 and Continental GT 650 models will also boast the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes.

Tanks are chromed at the company's original 1950's manufacturing factory in Chennai, India, using an alternate sustainable trivalent eco-friendly process.