Royal Enfield announces BTR race results

In both Flat Track and Road Racing, Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. Program was full of action over the weekend. The BTR Flat Track women took on the all-new American Flat Track venue for the Cedar Lake Short Track, the penultimate round of the season, while BTR Road Racing wrapped up the six-round championship at the Barber MotoAmerica round. In both cases, the race winners each earned their respective titles—Jaycee Jones in BTR Flat Track and Kayleigh Buyck in BTR Road Racing.

Fierce competition brought the battle down to the last round, but Kayleigh Buyck clinched the BTR Road Racing Championship with a thrilling win at Barber.

BTR Road Racing-Barber Motoamerica

For the BTR ladies on the Road Racing side, the season came full circle at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. It was here that they met their teammates for the first time and got their first track time on their completed builds during a two-day test prior to the start of the MotoAmerica season.

With three from a possible five wins already to her credit, all Kayleigh Buyck needed was a podium finish to clinch the championship. But she went above and beyond in the final round, putting a stamp on her title with a victory in what was the most thrilling battle of the season.

When the light turned green, Jenny Chancellor and Buyck rocketed off the line and headed the field. Buyck, Chancellor and Chloe Peterson duked it out in a three-way battle before Buyck and Peterson broke away for their own duel. Peterson, fresh off her first pole position of the season, was eager to turn her fast lap advantage into a race win. But in the end, Buyck would not be denied. In a battle to the end, Buyck claimed the victory and the championship.

“I knew it was going to be close after Jersey,” Buyck said referring to the previous round where she finished off the podium in fourth. “I just put my head down and came into this weekend. I wanted to have fun. It’s been a stressful season. Everyone has been kicking butt the whole time. I wanted to win the whole race, but I knew if I at least finished decent, I’d hopefully be able to lock it in. Locking in the championship by winning the last race is definitely the way to end the perfect season.”

Peterson collected second place while Chancellor got caught up in the battle for third with previous round winner Crystal Martinez. Martinez eventually broke free from Chancellor to secure third and made a push to close the gap to the lead duo but ran out of time and had to settle for third. Despite giving up a handful of points to Peterson at the final round, Martinez still secured second overall in the championship, two points over Peterson.

Jenny Chancellor held on for fourth while Ash Truxal rounded out the top-five in Barber, mirroring their overall championship placement, as well.

“It’s fitting that our season wrapped up here at Barber, where it all began earlier this season,” said Breeann Poland. “It’s all gone by in a flash and we all can’t believe it’s already done! This season was absolutely life-changing for so many. We’ve had some ups and downs this year, and to watch these women flourish with their fortitude, their confidence and their talent was really rewarding. The speed this group of women has reached in these six races is astonishing. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them.

“We want to thank our 2022 Build. Train. Race. sponsors. Without them this isn’t possible. A heartfelt thank you to all the companies and individuals behind BTR: Parts Unlimited, Harris Performance, S&S Cycle, Dunlop, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA, Öhlins USA Suspension and Arai Helmets.”

Barber BTR Results

1. Kayleigh Buyck #16

2. Chloe Peterson #55

3. Crystal Martinez #25

4. Jenny Chancellor #19

5. Ash Truxal #31

6. Jessica Martin #23

7. Nicole Pareso #11

8. Cora Tennyson #95

9. Hannah Stockton #62

10. Michaela Trumbull #27

11. Trisha Dahl #44

12. Kayla Theisler #52

13. Alyssa Bridges #30

14. Patty Paul #79

15. Bridgette LeBer #21

Chloe Peterson, Kayleigh Buyck and Crystal Martinez celebrate the final BTR Road Racing podium of the 2022 season.

Final Championship Standings – BTR Road Racing

1. Kayleigh Buyck (113/4 wins)

2. Crystal Martinez (94/1 win)

3. Chloe Peterson (92)

4. Jenny Chancellor (72/1 win)

5. Ash Truxal (62)

6. Jessica Martin (60)

7. Michaela Trumbull (48)

8. Trisha Dahl (43)

9. Nicole Pareso (38)

10. Alyssa Bridges (38)

11. Cora Tennyson (35)

12. Bridgette LeBer (26)

13. Hannah Stockton (21)

14. Kayla Theisler (12)

15. Patty Paul (2)

BTR Flat Track- Cedar Lake Short Track

As the ladies of BTR Flat Track took to the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval at Cedar Lake, the ever-dominant Jaycee Jones had the bullseye squarely on her back. Aside from the preseason exhibition race at the Volusia Half Mile where Jillian Deschenes nabbed the win, Jones has managed to dominate every round, and was ready to clinch the championship one round early should things break her way. BTR veteran Deschenes and 18-year-old rookie Zaria Martens were hungry for a win and looking to keep their title hopes alive.

The BTR field was slated to have a test at Cedar Lake prior to the race, but sadly, the weather had other plans. Unfortunately, the inclement weather also spilled over into race day, and as the skies opened and poured on the track just before the first practice session, which prompted officials to postpone racing until Sunday.

Jaycee Jones continued her winning streak in Cedar Lake, claiming her fifth win at the Short Track.

An abbreviated schedule meant the women had little time to figure out the track and get their Royal Enfield INT650 motorcycles dialed in. Jillian Deschenes led the way in practice, setting fast laps, but it was rookie sensation Zaria Martens with the pole position for the main event.

The main event saw Jones once again out front early, where she stayed all the way to the checkered flag. Deschenes and Martens put on another spectacular battle for runner-up honors, and in the end, it was Deschenes with the advantage, claiming second ahead of Martens, who rounded out the podium.

While the overall title may be spoken for, the battle for runner-up in the 2022 BTR Flat Track championship remains tight, with only two points separating Deschenes and Martens heading into the final round, the Volusia Half Mile, where Deschenes already tasted preseason victory. The series concludes on October 15 in Barberville, Florida, where Jones will receive her number-one championship plate.

Cedar Lake BTR Results

1. Jaycee Jones #33

2. Jillian Deschenes #31

3. Zaria Martens #8

4. Makenna Hiatt #81

5. Stephanie Pietz #57

6. Erin Ferris #909

7. Kaiela Hobart #46

8. Alex Bumpus McDonald #2

9. Anna Serena #800

10. Nean Kiskela #27

11. Gabrielle Hughes #327

12. Mia Reese #15