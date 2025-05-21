Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Patrick Industries announces new president of its marine division

The StaffMay 21, 2025

Patrick Industries, a component solutions provider for marine and powersports markets, has announced that Jake Petkovich will rejoin Patrick as president of its marine division, the company announced May 19.

Patrick Industries is a publicly traded company specializing in component solutions serving the RV, marine, and powersports markets. (Photo: Patrick Industries)

“We are thrilled to welcome Jake back to the Patrick family,” says Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries. “Jake is an experienced, driven outdoor enthusiast and leader who knows our marine businesses well and brings passion, energy, and proven strategic and financial acumen to this role.

Petkovich originally joined Patrick in 2018, following the company’s acquisition of Marine Accessories Corp. Since then, Nemeth says he has helped lead the successful integration and growth of several marine businesses, establishing a solid foundation of innovation, performance, and service within Patrick’s marine platform.

Petkovich recently served as chief financial officer at Indicor, LLP, a global industrial solutions company. He previously served as executive vice president of finance, CFO and treasurer of Patrick from 2020 to 2023.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving the company’s financial strategy, guiding capital allocation, including developing a significant number of the company’s marine acquisitions, and enhancing operational efficiency.

