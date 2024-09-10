SW-MOTECH expands U.S. reach with Parts Unlimited partnership

Motorcycle parts distribution giant LeMans Corporation has reached an agreement with SW-MOTECH to distribute the German accessory manufacturer’s products to its Parts Unlimited dealers.

Some news released during the Parts Unlimited NVP in Milwaukee included the distribution giant signing an agreement with SW-Motech to distribute its products in the U.S.

Parts Unlimited representatives can now take orders on more than 1,200 SW-MOTECH protection, luggage, and ergonomic products, and the portfolio will expand further in the future.

The Parts Unlimited and existing SW-MOTECH USA distribution, warehousing, and dealer networks will collaborate to expand the U.S. dealership footprint. This will provide more seamless availability and convenience for dealers and consumers.

“We started doing business with Parts Europe in 2020 to distribute our products in the European Union. It has represented a great addition to our dealer network there. We consider the partnership to be a model of success we can expect with this new cooperation in the United States with Parts Unlimited,” says Thorsten Wagner, head of global sales for SW-MOTECH.

Demand for SW-MOTECH products in the U.S. has increased over the last four years due to the continued growth in the adventure motorcycle segment and the new SW-MOTECH USA division establishing the brand in the market. This partnership represents a significant increase in the dealership reach in the United States.