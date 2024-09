Parts Unlimited welcomes South Central rep

Parts Unlimited has named Walter Bartran as its newest sales rep for the South Central region, covering Louisiana and Florida.

Bartran joins Parts Unlimited with several years of powersports industry experience in sales and as an owner of several dealerships. His riding experience includes Pro MX, Supercross, Arenacross, trail riding, Flat Track, and street riding. In his spare time, Bartran enjoys riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and building MX/SX tracks.