Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative awards grants to advance e-bike trails

Yamaha has announced its Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has awarded two grants dedicated to advancing e-bike trails in Georgia and California. This milestone marks the first e-bike-centric grants, allowing Yamaha to impact diverse recreational enthusiasts.

In the heart of Northwest Georgia, the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) Woodstock chapter emerges as a key beneficiary, securing funding and equipment for the enhancement of the Blankets Creek, Rope Mill and Yellow Creek trail systems. Across the country, the Sage Trail Alliance gears up to maintain and restore OHV, mountain bike and e-bike trails on the U.S.F.S. Los Padres in Southern California. These grants, part of the 2023 OAI grant cycle, showcase Yamaha’s unwavering support of off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides, ATVs, and electric mountain bikes (eMTBs).

Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative has awarded two grants dedicated to advancing e-bike trails in Georgia and California, marking the first e-bike-centric grants. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

“Yamaha’s commitment to outdoor recreation spans over 15 years, prioritizing OHV riders and extending support to diverse outdoor enthusiasts,” says Steve Nessl, marketing manager at Yamaha. “The rapid embrace of OAI by the e-bike community underscores its value for trail and riding areas, adding their efforts to Yamaha’s distinguished grant recipients.”

“We are honored to be among the first bike riding areas to receive support from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative,” says Nicole Adams, president of SORBA Woodstock. “The resources from our grant are vital to helping us maintain our trails to ensure a safe, responsible riding experience for our mountain bike and power-assist e-bike community.”

In addition to SORBA Woodstock and Sage Trail Alliance, Yamaha’s Q3 2023 grants also benefitted the Georgia Recreational Trail Riders Association, Indian Valley Creek ATV Club and the Ruffle Grouse Society.

Looking into 2024, Yamaha invites OHV and e-bike riding clubs, cycling clubs and land stewardship organizations to apply for grants through the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative website, which also features an enlightening blog replete with project highlights to fuel inspiration. The published grant schedule includes submission deadlines, application guidelines and relevant information.

Yamaha encourages all eligible organizations to contribute to the mission of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, improving access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation. The deadline for the 1st quarter funding cycle is March 30, 2024.