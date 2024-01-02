Yamaha Motor launches battery management company

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has established ENYRING GmbH, a company that will offer swappable batteries for compact urban electric vehicles via subscription-based services. By offering such services and by reusing and recycling batteries with European circularity leaders, ENYRING will be able to create a closed loop in which recycled materials are used as resources for creating new products.

This initiative will work towards creating a sustainable, recycling-oriented society, reducing economic and time burdens on customers and impacting the environment. ENYRING, officially established in December, will be based in Berlin, Germany, and the start of operations is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

ENYRING envisions collaborations between Yamaha Motor and strategic partner companies, and there are plans upon launching operations to expand the business in Germany – starting with Berlin – and in the Netherlands.

With the target of compact urban electric vehicles in the low-speed range (mainly e-bikes), ENYRING’s services will rent out batteries available on a subscription basis. These batteries can be easily swapped out at any of the swappable battery stations installed throughout a city at any time, eliminating the hassle of recharging as well as the cost of purchasing a new battery once one reaches the end of its lifecycle. Used batteries that are no longer suitable for mobility use are reused as storage batteries, disassembled into cells, recycled and reused as new batteries.

This project has been launched to provide new value in daily transportation as part of Yamaha Motor’s efforts to create a carbon-neutral world. This business will contribute to reducing waste, the sustainable use of natural resources and improved energy efficiency, all key issues identified in the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050.