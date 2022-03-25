Home > News > Dealers > Dealership prepares for 110th anniversary

Dealership prepares for 110th anniversary

By: Dave McMahon March 25, 2022

When you celebrate your dealership's 110th anniversary, you let the world know! Kegel Harley-Davidson in Ohio is ramping up for the 110th celebration on March 30. The dealership will host a free toast at 11 a.m. at the shop, with muffins also available.

Here's to 110 more years of success!

