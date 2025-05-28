DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

NPDA celebrates 4 years of advocacy and dealer growth

The StaffMay 28, 2025

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) is celebrating its 4th anniversary this May, marking four years of dedicated support for powersports dealers across the U.S. Founded in 2021 by dealership owners, the NPDA now represents dealers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, serving as a unified voice for both independent and franchised operations.

NPDA's Don Meyers, Darris Blackford and Dave McMahon
NPDA’s Don Meyers, former director Darris Blackford, and current director Dave McMahon. (File photo)

In the past year, the NPDA has launched several major initiatives, including Dealer Connect, a national networking event held in Columbus, Ohio, and EDGE, a digital education platform that offers sales training, F&I resources, and compliance tools specifically tailored for dealerships. The NPDA’s Harley-Davidson Council gains international recognition for advocating sustainable dealer profitability.

Dealer membership has grown by over 40% since early 2024, driven by expanded services such as exclusive vendor partnerships, real-time benchmarking via EDGE webinars, and the introduction of new communication channels, including Holeshot, Connections, and Fast Tracks. The association also debuted Powersports World TV, a digital channel focused on growing industry ridership.

Dealer Connect 2024
 Triple-B Media formed a joint venture with NPDA to create Powersports World TV last year. (File photo)

“As we celebrate our fourth anniversary, we reflect on the progress we’ve made and the community we continue to build,” says NPDA Chairman Bob Kee. “We remain committed to helping every dealer thrive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Dealers and partners are invited to engage with NPDA’s growing network and support its mission at npda.org/dealer.

Tags
