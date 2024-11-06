NPDA launches Powersports World streaming TV channel

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) has announced the launch of Powersports World, a free digital TV channel devoted exclusively to powersports content of all types.

NPDA Chairman Bob Altoff (Left) has entered into a joint venture with Triple B Media to launch Powersports World streaming TV channel. (Staff photo)

Powersports World is a subsidiary of the NPDA, an association for powersports dealership owners. Viewers can find the channel on various platforms, including Roku TV, Sling, Sportstribal, Chromecast, Localnow, Distro TV and more.

“On behalf of our dealers who are now part-owners of the channel via their NPDA membership, I’m thrilled to welcome Powersports World into the homes and onto the phones and devices of millions of prospective dealership customers,” says Bob Althoff, founding board member and chairman of the NPDA. “As dealers, there’s never been such a growth-oriented mechanism to drive customers into our stores. With the support of OEMs, aftermarket brands, and other companies affiliated with our industry, we’re confident that Powersports World will be another tool to help dealers become sustainably profitable.”

Powersports World is the NPDA’s joint venture with Triple-B Media and Chet Burks Productions. Triple-B Media was founded by former executives at ESPN and has launched numerous other FAST (Free, Ad-Supported Television) channels.

Scheduling and programming are already underway and include the following segments: Builders, Flat Track Fridays, Vintage, Instructional, Custom, Lifestyle, New Products, Movies, Racing, Documentaries, and more. With the NPDA partnership, Powersports World plans to stream live events related to motorcycles, side-by-sides, ATVs, scooters, PWC, snowmobiles, industry events, and more.